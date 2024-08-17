Call to halt plans to charge for parking at beauty spots over fears for health and wellbeing

Opposition councillors in Leeds had led a rebellion against proposals by the city council to bring in parking charges, but were shot down even as hopes of a ‘rethink’ were dashed.

Now local councillors, gathering their own survey findings, have dismissed official consultations as a “tick box exercise”.

It is “tosh” to suggest the public doesn’t fully understand the plans, insisted Coun Barry Anderson, representing the Adel and Wharfedale ward. What they understand - and oppose - is the principle of paying to park for health and wellbeing.

Leeds is a beautifully green city, with parks and green spaces just minutes away from the city centre - including Golden Acre Park, the Meanwood Valley Trail, Horsforth Hall Park and plenty more, which all boast free parking. And, of course, we have one of Europe's largest parks and the jewel in Leeds' crown - Roundhay Park.

“We need to think again,” he said. “We need to put a hold on this.

“This is about the principle. If we have public, open spaces, we should be able to access them without worrying about having to pay.

“The council tells us we should all be involved in ‘active living’. This is not a big tax - but it’s still a tax for people to enjoy an asset that belongs to them - that belongs to the city.

“The overwhelming majority of people are saying ‘no’,” he added. “What is the point of a consultation if they are just going to ignore everything that people said?”

Leeds City Council must save £63.9m to balance its budget this financial year.

Executive members agreed to charge motorists at five parks in the move designed to raise funds.

Earlier this month the decision was discussed by the council’s Environment, Housing and Communities scrutiny board following a formal request by opposition councillors.

Under a process called “call-in”, scrutiny boards can recommend that it be reconsidered, or if it can go ahead.

Concerns included motorists using side streets to avoid paying, causing traffic problems for people living nearby.

Wetherby Conservative councillor Norma Harrington said: “In places like the Chevin, it’s a bad area to try and park and drive to, so we are very concerned about that.”

There were also fears that people would lose out on the health benefits of parks if they could not afford the new fees.

Caroline Anderson, Conservative member for Adel and Wharfedale, said: “I think this decision is a complete false economy and it hasn’t been thought through.”

And Dean Hardy, who spoke on behalf of Temple Newsam Golf Club, said parking charges would push fees closer to the cost of paying for a private club.

He said: “You’re creating an environment where you’re discouraging people from using the council facility.”

But Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for Climate, Energy, Environment and Green Spaces, said the financial challenge was unprecedented.

He said: “I can assure board members the decision to implement modest parking charges is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

The new charges are £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day. Monthly and annual season tickets will be available and parking will be free for blue-badge holders.

James Rogers, the council’s director of Communities, Housing and Environment, said: “We very much appreciate that introducing any new charges is not going to be popular.

“The charges we are proposing to introduce are modest.”