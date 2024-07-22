Corner of Yorkshire: The arduous 199 steps to Whitby Abbey are worth it for the views

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The steps have long been a challenge to the town’s visitors, but the rewards for arriving at the top include a magnificent view across the river and harbour, an inspection of “Dracula’s graveyard” in front of St. Mary’s Church and, of course, a chance to look round the remains of the 12th century Benedictine monastery on the East Cliff.

Officially the steps date from 1340, but local historians believe they go back even further. Originally constructed from timber, in 1774 they were replaced with stone quarried at nearby Sneaton. There has been some debate about whether there are 199 steps or 200, and the preacher John Wesley counted 191 back in 1761.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One explanation for the steps’ construction is that climbing them was meant to be a test of Christian faith. A similar test awaits Christians visiting the church of Cité Religieuse above the French village of Rocamadour, where there are 216 steps. Henry II of England once proved his devotion by crawling up what has become known as the Grand Escalier (the pilgrim’s staircase) on his hands and knees.

Whitby Abbey Steps.