​The route takes in part of Upper Wensleydale, described as “a lush sweeping valley, distinct for its wooded knolls and hidden waterfalls”.

There is a fair amount of climbing, at just under 1,500ft and the route clocks in at 22 miles, so it is reasonably difficult compared to most of our rides.

You will most likely encounter many more cyclists and tourist in this area and its beauty means it requires little motivation to experience its lanes.

Bolton Castle in the Yorkshire Dales. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

But sometimes it may be hard to become motivated to go for a ride unless conditions are perfect… you’re in good health, great shape and the sun is shining.

But as we all know, it’s not always this good and we have to find that something extra inside to help us get out there.

Seasoned riders will know of the saying that motivation, ie what’s between your ears, is crucial when it comes to more rigorous and sustained exercise.

The saying that the most difficult part of a ride is “bed to shed” is one of my favourites. It means, of course, that the main challenge can often be merely getting up, dressed and getting on your bike to begin a ride.

Then the rest is… well, not easy, but at least you have overcome that first psychological barrier. And think of the number of times you have felt so much better after you’ve made the effort and got out there. Another thing that prevents many people from regular physical activity is having the wrong mindset.

Many take up gym memberships for example, then their visits diminish as they say they “haven’t the time”. Would you hear a person say “they haven’t the time” to go to work?

Of course not, so you have to adopt the mindset of making the exercise a part of your life instead of something you tack on.

1 – Leave the car park near Aysgarth Falls and get on to Church Bank, then turning right on the A684 heading to the west. Continue following the A684,which follows the course of the River Ure for a few miles. Turn right when the road reaches Worton, heading north over the Ure. Turn right on Howgate, outside Akrigg and head further north, where the road climbs around 100ft as you get to Newbiggin.

2 – The road bears right at mile five then heads to Carperby, heading downhill as it nudges closer to the Ure, then follow the river back towards the east through Carperby. The picturesque village boasts a market cross dating from 1674 and the Quaker Meeting House from 1864 – and an advert filmed here featuring footballer Peter Crouch playing on its pitch.

3 – Follow the road to Low Bolton, but take the left on Scallow Bank Lane, uphill to Castle Bolton, home of Bolton Castle. The road bears right after the castle and later crosses Apedale Beck. After this crossing take the right on to Hargill Lane, heading back downhill to Redmire, through which the road heads south, then swings back to the north, then to the east.

4 – Follow the road, going straight past the junction with Sissy Bank, avoiding something of a climb and continue heading east. The road then turns to the south and downhill to Wensley, which the dale is named after – and its waterfall. Turn right at the village on the A684 and cross the Ure again and following it to the west, where you will be going uphill again

5 – Head past West Witton and Swinithwaite, past mile 20 and a couple of miles later you are back at the turning for Aysgarth Falls, where you can enjoy a coffee stop, and a look at the falls, which, of course featured in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and inspired the poet Wordsworth.

Difficulty: 3/5

Start: Car park Aysgarth Falls, Church Bank Aysgarth DL8 3TH

What3words: seats.sidelined.stone

Time: 2hrs 15mins approx

Distance: 22 miles

Climbing: 1,479ft

Refreshments: Falls Coffee House, Church Bank, Aysgarth DL8 3SR