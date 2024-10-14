Filey Brigg: The Yorkshire rocks perfect for spotting puffins which marks the end of national trails

A designated Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its geological importance, Filey Brigg is a long, rocky promontory is capped with glacial clays which stretches far out into Filey Bay.
By Bruce Rollinson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 04:00 BST

The rocky feature is popular with both geologists for its very fossiliferous limestones and grits which dip at a steep angle under the Brigg giving the north and south contrasting appearances.

The upper beds of the Hambleton Oolite can be seen at the south side of the Brigg, which consists of limestone containing well preserved ammonites and bivalves.

Ornithologists say the Brigg is an ideal place for watching a spectrum of seabirds and waders, partly due to nearby clifftop ﬁelds and ponds providing other habitats.

Filey Brigg. Picture by Bruce RollinsonFiley Brigg. Picture by Bruce Rollinson
Filey Brigg. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

The Brigg is important for wintering waders such as Purple Sandpiper and breeding seabirds such as Atlantic Puffin.

The foreshore platform extends a long way out at low tide and marks the end of two national trails.

It features a stone sculpture which gives the names of places along The Cleveland Way, from Helmsley to Filey, and the Yorkshire Wolds Way, from Hessle to Filey.

