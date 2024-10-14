The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rocky feature is popular with both geologists for its very fossiliferous limestones and grits which dip at a steep angle under the Brigg giving the north and south contrasting appearances.

The upper beds of the Hambleton Oolite can be seen at the south side of the Brigg, which consists of limestone containing well preserved ammonites and bivalves.

Ornithologists say the Brigg is an ideal place for watching a spectrum of seabirds and waders, partly due to nearby clifftop ﬁelds and ponds providing other habitats.

Filey Brigg. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

The Brigg is important for wintering waders such as Purple Sandpiper and breeding seabirds such as Atlantic Puffin.

The foreshore platform extends a long way out at low tide and marks the end of two national trails.