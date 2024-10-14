Filey Brigg: The Yorkshire rocks perfect for spotting puffins which marks the end of national trails
The rocky feature is popular with both geologists for its very fossiliferous limestones and grits which dip at a steep angle under the Brigg giving the north and south contrasting appearances.
The upper beds of the Hambleton Oolite can be seen at the south side of the Brigg, which consists of limestone containing well preserved ammonites and bivalves.
Ornithologists say the Brigg is an ideal place for watching a spectrum of seabirds and waders, partly due to nearby clifftop ﬁelds and ponds providing other habitats.
The Brigg is important for wintering waders such as Purple Sandpiper and breeding seabirds such as Atlantic Puffin.
The foreshore platform extends a long way out at low tide and marks the end of two national trails.
It features a stone sculpture which gives the names of places along The Cleveland Way, from Helmsley to Filey, and the Yorkshire Wolds Way, from Hessle to Filey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.