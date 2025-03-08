Flattie Bash 2025: Best pictures as anglers take part in prestigious competition on Yorkshire coast

Anglers from across the country travelled to Yorkshire this weekend to take part in a prestigious competition known as the Flattie Bash.

The ‘Flattie Bash’ is part of the wider Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship which started on Friday and runs until Sunday (Mar 9).

The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

The catch and release ‘flattie bash’ will kick off the event and see fishermen cast their rods to catch flatfish species, such as flounder and plaice – flattie being a colloquial term for a flatfish.

The contest is among the most prestigious in the angling calendar and past years have seen well over 1,000 entrants compete, making for a keen line of fishermen along the East Riding’s dramatic coastline.

Locations along the coast include Fraisthorpe, Hornsea, Withernsea and Kilnsea.

Competitors, who attend from as far away as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, said the event was also a chance to meet up with old friends.

The event is named after Paul Roggeman, who founded the competition before his death in 2015.

