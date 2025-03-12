Gals FC - no referees, no coaches, just a growing non-competitive football environment for women

‘Football is fun, enjoy it,’ is a mantra drummed into boys and girls, men and women, from the very first time they kick a ball. Then the object of the sport emerges: scoring goals, cheering, winning games, and those competitive instincts kick in. Football is still fun, but there’s an edge to it.

But what if football could stay as just being fun, inclusive and non-competitive.

Two years ago, Lorne Magill and her friend Nora Beqaj sat in a London pub discussing a new hobby, when the idea emerged for a non-competitive kick-about with like-minded women, who might want to play football just for fun.

And so launched Gals FC, a women’s non-competitive football club.

The very first Gals FC training session in London.

“We had no interest in being competitive, so we just set up what we wanted,” says Magill, who was one of just seven women who turned up for that first session.

“Fast forward two years we’re across the south east of the UK with 11 community set-ups, 250-plus members and now we’re bringing it to York, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.”

The concept has grown so big that Magill was able to quit her job at an events company in February to go full-time on spreading the Gals FC brand across the UK.

So what makes it so unique?

Gals FC is a non-competitive football community expanding into York and Leeds.

“We are really good at getting women playing football who have never played before or who have had a bad experience,” explains Magill.

“Making football more about community and having fun.

“We have nothing against competitive football, we think it’s amazing, but Gals FC is a space mainly for people who are more nervous. We do have players who are really good, but their role is to try and set up people who aren’t as good.

“Some have regained the confidence to play and will go and play competitively. That’s fine with us, they stay connected with us.

Gals FC founders Lorne Magill, left, and Nora Beqaj, right.

“What we’re good at is getting girls on the pitch who have never played before or are slightly nervous.”

And once they’re on that pitch, how does it stay non-competitive?

This is where the vibe protector comes in.

“Our games aren’t run by coaches or referees, they’re run by vibe protectors,” explains Magill.

York's vibe protectors Lucie Beaulac-Couture on the left and Connie Bostock on the right.

“No whistles, no clipboards, nothing. Every community has two VPs who are responsible for running their sessions, but also organising socials.

“We do a few drills to start and then the last 30 minutes of the session is the ‘game’.

“We don’t keep score and everyone swaps position after five minutes. If there’s a goal, both teams will cheer. At the end we don’t say it’s 3-1 to greens or pinks, it’s just we’ve had a fun time.”

Members are aged between 19 and 42, with a strong percentage being young professionals looking for a new community. Membership fees also fund social events.

Gals FC is expanding through word of mouth.

“We’re led by where people want to launch it, and where we can find pitches,” says Magill.

“The reason we’re setting up York is because one of our gals in Brighton, Lucie Beaulac-Couture, was moving to York and said ‘the only thing I’m going to miss is Gals FC; I want to set it up when I get there to make friends and continue playing football’.

“She found another VP who lives in York, called Connie Bostock. And we have a gal in Leeds setting it up next month.

“We want to open 50 games across the UK and get as many women playing as possible.

“It’s a very exciting time and I can’t believe I get to run a business with my best friend (Nora).

“It turns out there’s a lot of gals who want to play football but not keep score, so we’re trying to make the most of it.”

The York launch takes place at York Sports Village on Thursday, March 13, at 6.30pm with a launch set for Leeds in April.