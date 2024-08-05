Gaping Gill: The history of the Ingleborough cavern and the Fell Beck underground waterfall
A stream known as Fell Beck plunges down the 340ft shaft which opens onto the surface, creating the UK’s highest underground waterfall.
The earliest attempt to reach the bottom was mounted in 1845 by pioneer potholer, John Birkbeck, a Quaker from Settle, who prepared for the exploration by having Fell Beck diverted away from the shaft.
However, he was able to reach only about half way, terminating his effort at a ledge which is now known by potholers as Birkbeck’s Ledge.
It would be another 50 years before Gaping Gill was successfully descended.
A French speleologist, Edouard Martel, managed the feat by climbing down a rope ladder and using a candle to see the way.
A century later Bradford Pothole Club celebrated Martel’s achievement by repeating it while wearing period costumes and using a purpose-built wood and rope ladder.
More detailed explorations followed, with the Yorkshire Ramblers Club lowering potholers into the main chamber in 1896.
Underground passages into a more extensive pothole network were soon discovered, and today there are at least 20 other entrances into the ten-mile Gaping Gill system.
After almost a century of trying to find a connection between Gaping Gill and the famous showcave, Ingleborough Cave, the dream was finally realised in 1983 by a joint expedition mounted by Bradford Pothole Club and the Cave Diving Group. Since then, however, a boulder collapse has blocked the route.
Both Bradford Pothole Club and Craven Pothole Club now offer non-cavers the chance to descend to the main chamber, which is temporarily floodlit.
The latter will be operating a winch for this purpose from August 9th to 16th. The charge is £20 per person.
