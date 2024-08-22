Great Egret: The striking bird which has been slowly making its way into Yorkshire

Last week saw an amazing gathering of at least 24 great egrets on the Idle Washlands just over the border between South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire and a Nottinghamshire county record. Others have been reported across Yorkshire.

Little egrets first appeared in the UK in significant numbers in the UK in 1989 and first bred on Brownsea Island in Poole Harbour, Dorset in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then they have become widespread across the British Isles and now regularly nest on the Fairburn Ings reserve near Castleford. There are also post breeding flocks of 100 plus on the Humber estuary.

Great egret

Great egrets first bred in the UK on the Somerset Levels in 2012 and since then have expanded mainly across south east England and East Anglia.

They are larger than little egrets with more snake-like kinky necks and also have all black legs and feet instead of the little egret's black legs and yellow feet.

The little egret's colonisation of the UK began with post-breeding arrivals of juvenile birds from France and it looks as if the same thing is happening with great egrets, probably coming from the Netherlands where they first nested in 1978.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third member of the family, the cattle egret, is also making its mark in the UK.

A pair was first reported to have bred here in 2008 with two pairs in Somerset and more breeding attempts have followed since then and individuals have been reported from as far north as the Scottish mainland.