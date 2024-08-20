Head gardener at Bolton Castle reveals his favourite hidden gems in Yorkshire

Jason Hanslip has lived in Wensleydale all of his life. He was head gardener at Bolton Hall, near Leyburn for 16 years before becoming head gardener at Bolton Castle. Jason is married and a father of two.

Jason Hanslip started as an apprentice in 2005 taking on a gardening role full time in 2006.

He trained at the renowned agricultural college Askham Bryan College near York and is now a champion Dahlia and Leek Grower with wins at The Wensleydale Show, and Middleham and District Leek Club.

Bolton Castle is open every day until November 1, and offers lovely gardens tended by Jason and his team, including a Rose Arbour Garden and Herb Garden.

With a programme of events for all the family, many included with entry, the castle also offers five floors of castle and activities for children.

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

It has to be swimming in the River Ure with my brother and our friends when we were young. It’s a wonderful world at water level, somewhat shattered by our antics.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

I am a little bit biased but Wensleydale. I've lived here all my life and now I'm raising my own family here I couldn't think of a more perfect place to do so. It has everything, wildness and isolation combined with warm communities that give it heart.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

I enjoy going to local shows where I have exhibited in flower and vegetable competitions. As a family we really enjoy going to Kiplin Hall at Richmond which like Bolton Castle is a member of Yorkshire’s Great Houses, Castles and Gardens.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

My favourite view is of Penhill – it just signifies home for me. I see it every day from my house and at work. It’s a mainstay in my life, always there but forever changing with the seasons.

Which Yorkshire sportsman, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Being a big Leeds Rhinos fan it would have to be Rob Burrow, just to meet such an incredible and inspirational human being would be an honour.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

It has to be Sean Bean. He has been in some the biggest films and TV shows to be made, I would love to know which one is his favourite and why he always takes on parts where he gets killed off. Bolton Castle is often used as a filming location as it is unhindered by 21st century infrastructure. I am always hopeful Sean might be cast and if that was to happen, you’d find me permanently in the garden waiting for my chance to meet him.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

I think Wensleydale is a hidden gem, and long may that last. You can easily imagine the harsh life our ancestors took on to cultivate the land.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

The keys to Bolton Castle would be nice, I just think it would be cool to have it all to ourselves for the day.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I would have to say The Dales with its rolling hills, rivers, purple moorland, and unique landmarks which have stood the test of time, but more importantly the people. We are kind caring and welcoming bunch of folk.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

My number one sport has to be Rugby League. I love going to Headingley to watch the Rhinos on a Friday night with the lads, it's got such a great atmosphere.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

We do enjoy going to the Saddle Room in Leyburn as a family for Sunday lunch, but then again you just can't beat a nice pint of Wensleydale Gamekeeper at The Three Horseshoes in Wensley.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

It would have to be Campbells of Leyburn a family run supermarket with an amazing selection of everything. If I mention Leyburn, everyone reminds me about this brilliant shop.

How you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Having lived in Yorkshire all my life, I must say the best thing is that it hasn't really changed to a point and what changes have been made are in-keeping. However, unfortunately, the worst thing is the price of houses making it just about impossible for young people to buy in the area.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

As I mentioned before Rob Burrow such a warrior on and off the pitch. No one can beat him.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Most definitely when you just look across the valley to Penhill from the castle you see the beauty of the Dales, all you want to do is work with it and add your little bit of something along the way.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

I must say I do like All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot especially the latest remake of it on TV.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?