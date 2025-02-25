How making an investment in nature can lead the North's green economy

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landscape of the North might be breathtaking to look at. But it can also be a major boost to the economy, according to a far-reaching report published today (Feb 25).

It makes a call for Yorkshire and other northern counties to help drive investment in nature recovery and become the first “nature positive regional economy”.

And it highlights a series of major projects already under way in Yorkshire and the rest of the North.

The Green Estate has transformed 2.4 acres of land in Sheffield

The study is called Investing in Nature for the North; A Strategic Plan for a Nature Positive Regional Economy. It is being launched today in Sheffield, and has been shaped by more than 400 contributors.

It is produced by Nature North, which is supported by £500,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.

The plan sets out clear steps and actions for a Northern nature-positive economy, and what Nature North will be doing to help drive change.

The plan references initiatives to build upon across the region. From The Great North Bog – much of which resides in Yorkshire – and The Northern Forest to projects in Sheffield, Manchester, Cumbria, Cheshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire and the North East.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

Nature North is also developing five additional investable propositions.

These are compelling cases for investing in large-scale, or aggregated, nature recovery projects linked to rivers, coasts and estuaries, farming, urban nature and connecting nature networks with transport and energy infrastructure.

Mike Innerdale, chair of Nature North, who said: “This strategic plan shows that the North can lead the way in nature’s recovery and that a thriving environment, farming, and sustainable economic growth can go hand in hand.

“Nature is a foundation for growth, not a barrier.”

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, who said: “With the increased pace in devolution across the North, alongside green growth and net zero ambitions, the North is in a unique position to drive forward a pioneering and transformative approach to nature recovery.

“In doing so, it will bring multiple rewards for the environment, economy, and communities across the region and act as an inspiration to other parts of the country and beyond.”

Peter Young, The Broadway Initiative, said: “Business finds the current array of initiatives, organisations and requests to help nature a bewildering barrier to investment.

“This strategy for the North heralds a new strategic, holistic and consistent approach, which is an essential precursor to high-integrity, fast-growing and well-regulated nature markets.

“The North already has some leading projects to demonstrate nature’s recovery at scale.

“With the right leadership and co-ordination, business believes the North can make investment in nature a key competitive advantage, benefitting citizens, boosting business, reducing risk and replenishing our natural environment.”

Nature North is England’s first cross-sector, pan-regional collaboration working for nature recovery across the region.

The Convention brings together business, community, academic, and political leaders to address the pressing challenges and the many opportunities facing the region.

​Nature recovery deals with three of the biggest challenges facing humanity – biodiversity loss, climate change and public health.

Opened by South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, speakers include: Alan Lovell, chair, Environment Agency; Tony Juniper, chair, Natural England; Professor Sir John Lawton; Peter Young, The Broadway Initiative; Helen Avery, Green Finance Institute; Thomas Viegas, Aviva; Rachael Bice, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Great North Bog; Dr Saira Ali, Bradford Council; Maxwell Ayamba, Sheffield Environmental Movement; and Roz Davies, The Green Estate community interest company in Sheffield.

The strategic plan was developed by Nature North who conducted focus groups, interviews and a digital survey to gather the views of more than 400 people from across the North.

Projects referenced in the plan include The Northern Forest which aims to plant at least 50 million trees between Liverpool and Hull.

So far it has attracted more than £100m in funding, and created an annual economic uplift valued at £43m per year.

It also mentions the Great North Bog coalition works towards restoring peatland in the North – a source of drinking water to 15 million properties and an unrivalled natural carbon store.

Covering parts of Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire and Northumberland, it is taking action to restore habitat on an unprecedented scale and raising the green finance to help make it possible.

