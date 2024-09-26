How we are continuing to work to save Ingleborough’s rare blooms - Amy Cooper

Our amazing grazers have also been roaming the landscape munching and breaking up the ground, and we’ve been rebuilding and restoring dry stone walls – maintaining the characterful heritage features and keeping our grazers contained.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust launched a Wild Ingleborough appeal earlier this year, to support this work, to protect, restore and reconnect the iconic landscape of Ingleborough in the Dales before the remnants of precious habitats and incredibly rare species there are lost forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on and around our amazing mountain doesn’t stop over the winter months: we will be collecting spores from ferns (holly fern and limestone fern) to mix with water and directly spray onto suitable areas of limestone pavement, and to grow on in the nursery.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashes Pasture, Globeflower, credit David Berry

We will also be planning montane tree planting for the winter – revisiting where we’ve planted, seeing if there are gaps we need to fill, and identifying potential new areas – and caring for plants which we have growing in the nursery and potting on seedlings, including thousands of tiny willow seedlings!

Ingleborough is famous for its beautiful and rare blooms, from the enigmatic bee orchid to the incredibly rare Yorkshire sandwort, the bobbing yellow heads of globeflowers and the cheerfully bright mountain pansy. A lot of our upcoming work will help to conserve and spread these wildflowers further across Ingleborough’s landscape.

Using historical records from Natural England and BSBI, we will be locating rare species and collect seeds and cuttings to grow on in our montane nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will also sow collected seeds in propagation boxes in autumn to grow on – having carefully prepared them by exposing them to the cold of the Ingleborough altitude.

As part of our ongoing campaign to support our work up at Ingleborough, we’ve created a beautiful, limited edition set of five Ingleborough wildflower pin badges, inspired by the wildflower species, for blooming lovely folk to wear and enjoy all year round. All proceeds from the badges will go towards supporting the Wild Ingleborough appeal, to restore flourishing wildflower-filled grasslands and a home for Ingleborough’s wildlife.

Find more information about our appeal on our website or purchase our limited edition pin badges online at ywtshop.org.uk, or at our Potteric Carr and Spurn nature reserve Discovery Centres.