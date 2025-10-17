'I visited Yorkshire newest vineyard and discovered a Mama Mia-style wedding venue, tractor tours and 'gondola' trips on a former irrigation ditch'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My grandfather bought the farm in 1965. It was 650 acres. It was arable, he had a few sheep and general crops, wheat, barley and potatoes,” says Matt.

From father to son, the farm eventually passed from Matt’s late grandfather, Ken, to his late father George who farmed at Loversall for many years before the family took the opportunity to sell some of the land for the Doncaster Rail Port, a road and rail container handling terminal.

While reducing the size of the farm to 130 acres, diversification has provided the Lee family with a legacy that is ripe for potential. It was in 2022 that Matt and Stephanie planted their six acre vineyard naturally created when Matt channelled a road through the land as a short-cut to his engineering shed where he used to manufacture Mach 5 wheels and supply around the world. South facing, the site provided the perfect place for the couple to plant 3,500 vines.

Loversall Farm Vineyard, Doncaster South Yorkshire, a unique wedding venue and adventure tours via the tractors tours and a short boat canal trip to their vines. Pictured Farmers and Wine Growers Matt and Stephanie Lee amongst their vines. Picture: James Hardisty.

Here 16 miles of wire was strung to support the vines – each planted eight feet apart - to benefit from optimum sunlight which, this year, has been in abundance and led to a bumper crop.

Matt estimates their Solaris grapes will produce 1,500 bottles of Sauvignon Blanc from their first harvest which they have just done.

“You have to pick them at this time of year, September/October, but it was early because of the weather. When the grapes are brownish we test them for sugars and make sure the ph (wine level) is right and pick them,” he explains adding the depth of the vine roots is the key to a good crop. The ambition is to eventually achieve 9,000 bottles.

“This year has been good because it has been dry so the roots have gone further down,” says Stephanie.

Loversall Farm Vineyard, Doncaster South Yorkshire, a unique wedding venue and adventure tours via the tractors tours and a short boat canal trip to their vines. Pictured Farmers and Wine Growers Matt and Stephanie Lee, with their two children Annabel, 23, and Jack 17, on their wedding boat to the vines via their pirvate canal. Picture: James Hardisty.

Warmer weather, possibly an impact of Climate Change, has led to vineyards being set up in unlikely locations.

“They are popping up everywhere. It used to be in Kent but they have come further North now,” says Stephanie.

According to Matt the type of grape they are growing is also suited to the growing environment. “It is a specially grown developed root to withstand the weather change,” he explains.

Once hand-picked by family, friends, volunteers, and the team involved in the wine-growing operation, the six to 12 month fermentation and maturation process begins.

Loversall Farm Vineyard, Doncaster South Yorkshire, a unique wedding venue and adventure tours via the tractors tours and a short boat canal trip to their vines. Pictured Farmers and wine growers Matt and Stephanie Lee in their Greece wedding style barn at their farm. Picture: James Hardisty.

Processing and bottling is currently out-sourced, although the couple hope their son, Jack, who is currently studying agriculture and land based engineering at Askham Bryan College in York, will eventually become an integral part of the operation.

Chatting to the couple in their spacious family home occupying part of this expansive site, it is evident they are keen for Jack, and their daughter Annabel, to carry on their rapidly expanding enterprises.

For wine-growing is only one aspect and, according to Matt, was inspired by their experiences of vineyard tours.Having access to such natural surroundings has enabled the family to share it with others – and put some of the redundant agricultural buildings back into use.

Unique Occasions is Stephanie’s domain. The former rally driver – one half of the famous Simmonite Sisters who, along with sister Rachael were British Rally Champions and also successfully competed in off-roading – undertook a hospitality degree at the University of Leeds. It was off-roading which also brought Stephanie and Matt together more than 30 years ago,

Loversall Farm Vineyard, Doncaster South Yorkshire, a unique wedding venue and adventure tours via the tractors tours and a short boat canal trip to their vines. Pictured Farmers and wine growers Matt and Stephanie Lee in their Greece wedding style barn at their farm. Picture: James Hardisty.

Stephanie’s skills and expertise in wedding planning are evident in the growth of their first business which launched 11 years ago. Across from their family home stands the 200-year-old former grain store which Matt, who is an engineer, inventor and businessman, re-purposed into the wedding venue which hosts around 30 weddings a year.

“We cleaned the barn out, had a party and it snow-balled from there,” says Stephanie. Located in the Wedding Meadow, The Hideaway Hut, complete with its own ‘Love Tub’ also provides an escape for the bride and groom to stay. “We only do one wedding a week. They come on Friday and leave on the Sunday.”

Accompanying the couple on a tour of the expansive site gives an over view of the enterprises they are busily expanding.

The Swine Bar, once home to pigs, has been fitted out with a bar for socialising. Beyond that wine barrels in the old dairy mark the spot of a soon-to-be winery and cellar – another project to add to Matt’s growing list.

Outside the tractor and tram await passengers for the vineyard tour to begin. The wooden structure, with its bench seats and internal heating for colder days, was fashioned around a former donkey trailer and is another of Matt’s re-purposing projects.

“We brought it from Bridlington – it was a trailer and transported 13 donkeys to the beach.” Matt says it took around a week to create the wood structure featuring decorative carvings of a wine bottle and glass. “Jack does the tours, he drives the tractor,” says Matt.

The wedding barn and Loversall Farm Picture by Hamish Irvine

Keen to make the vineyard tour an adventure, the family devised a one mile route taking in a woodland stop where beer can be plucked from the trees and a 600 metre boat tour, along Matt’s man-made canal created from a former drainage dyke, in a gondola-style vessel which he transformed from a two berth yacht.

Passing by the vineyard on our travels, the Y-Nut (Wine Hut) comes into view – the specially created timber building is the centrepiece of the vines where guests can sample the fruits of the family’s vineyard operation and learn about England’s wine-making heritage.

There are plans to incorporate a campsite within the land – and judging by the surrounding acreage, part of which is farmed for crops including cereals and barley, by Matt’s brother-in-law, Richard, there is plenty of scope.

For the Lee’s the land has given them the opportunity to create family-orientated enterprises – further into the landscape a row of sheds come into view – one is home to Annabel’s Coffee Shop.

Launched in lockdown, the café sits beside a public footpath and is another showcase for Matt’s engineering skills – the serving area is literally on track. Created from a railway carriage, it sits beside the kitchen area which occupies a scratch-built train, complete with authentic puffing sounds activated by a push button.

Beyond the café the party barn, a former grain store, is the final destination. Its Grecian interior is a nod to Mama Mia – the theme of Annabel’s 21st Birthday two years ago which inspired the idea to offer the venue for others to enjoy. Catering for up to 250 guests, the venue, boasting a purpose-built stage, dancefloor and bar areas and a French-inspired street, can also be used for wedding evening celebrations.

“It’s amazing. This legacy was Matt’s to pass on to our children and, for them to stay here, if we had not diversified we couldn’t have kept it going. We are very lucky to live where we live,” adds Stephanie.