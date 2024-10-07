'I'm a gardener at Wentworth Woodhouse - and this is why you should visit'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I grew up in Brinsworth, Rotherham, moving to Hoyland in Barnsley aged eight, and have vivid early childhood memories of family days out to Padley Gorge in the Hope Valley and Millhouses Park in Sheffield. These day-trips, picnic in hand, were probably during the school summer holidays when my parents were trying to keep us entertained. My memories of these trips are vivid; sun shining, bare-foot paddling in the streams… Happy days!

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Helen Kelly. (Credit: Andrew Lyons Photography)

I’m very fond of Cawthorne, Cannon Hall in particular, a place I visited a lot when my son was young, again during weekends and the school holidays We loved trips to the farm and kite-flying in the parkland and he was fascinated by the war exhibition, which at the time was in the museum. It’s somewhere I still visit all these years on. It’s a beautiful part of Barnsley.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

I recently had a fabulous day out in York, walking along the Shambles admiring the authentic cobbled streets, then the spectacular views from the city walls. There are so many beautiful places to eat and drink and I went to York Art Gallery to see the Monet exhibition.

Do you have a favourite walk?

Wentworth Castle Gardens, near Barnsley. Picture by Simon Hulme

I love weekend walking, especially places such as the gardens at Brodsworth, Wentworth Castle Gardens and the spectacular parkland around Cannon Hall. On a clear day, the view overlooking Barnsley from the top of the estate is a sight to behold. Driving up to the Strines is also something I like to do. Sunday afternoons, music on, driving the country roads through the moorland and heathers, the views are beautiful and to me, they epitomise Yorkshire.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Although I love the outdoors and keeping active, I’ve never been a big sports enthusiast. I didn’t grow up in a household that followed sport. My parents were and are very keen gardeners and that has influenced me throughout my life. So I’d prefer to lunch with a Yorkshire gardening hero - Alan Tichmarsh. II’d have to invite the Wentworth Woodhouse garden team, though, and our volunteers - all 70 of them! I couldn’t leave anyone out.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Alan Titchmarsh. Credit: Spungold Productions/ITV)

I’d love to sit down with Dame Judi Dench. I imagine she has many stories to tell. She’s had such a full life, working in TV and theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company and epic films such as Chocolat (one of my favourites, and based on the book by Barnsley author Joanne Harris), I think she’d be really interesting company and maybe she would spill some gossip on other TV and film stars.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Definitely Wentworth Woodhouse. I’m very privileged to work in such a wonderful place, with a rich history. It’s a fabulous project to be involved with. Current custodian the Preservation Trust is making sure that what was once a place for the elite only is now a place where everyone is welcome.

If you haven’t yet visited, please do. We’re a charity and need all the support we can get to keep the doors open and continue with all the epic work taking place to enrich our local community and make sure this impressive historical building will be standing for many years to come.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I have lived in other parts of the UK and coming back to Yorkshire is like coming home. That’s definitely down to the people - their sense of humour, kindness and their sheer friendliness. Maybe no matter where you grow up, you feel like this about your hometown?

However, when speaking to people from elsewhere about their experience of Yorkshire, the friendliness is always the thing they comment on, so there must be something in that.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

The Camellia House at Wentworth Woodhouse, a Grade II* listed glasshouse, formerly Lady Rockingham’s tea room in the 1700s, has recently undergone a £5million restoration and is now a wonderful destination to enjoy beautiful food and a vast range of global teas - a nod to the original purpose of the building.

To sit among historic camellias, many we now know date back to the early 1800s, is just idyllic and an absolute privilege. The staff and the welcome are second to none.

Picturesque Wentworth village’s two pubs, the Rockingham Arms and the George and Dragon have lovely, old-fashioned beer gardens, something I missed whilst living in Ireland - beer gardens aren’t really a thing there.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I love the farm shop at Wentworth Garden Centre, which has recently had a makeover and sells a great range of Yorkshire produce

The coffee across the courtyard is good too and breakfast at the Bothy is a must.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Yorkshire is forever evolving and becoming an even more vibrant and beautiful place to be. Coming back after a long time away has given me a greater appreciation of the place I’m proud to call home.

If you could change one thing about the county, it would be?

The weather! But then it wouldn’t be so green without the rain, so you can’t have it all.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My son. Even though he doesn’t currently live in Yorkshire, I’ve always reminded him that he’s from Yorkshire; he was born in Barnsley Hospital and raised in and around the town. He has followed in the family tradition, studied horticulture and is passionate about the environment and championing sustainable gardening.