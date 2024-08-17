A huge consultation over proposals for Leeds reveals a staggering weight of concern with more than 80 per cent of people opposed to the plans.

This was one of the biggest ever surveys seen in recent years, clearly hitting a nerve, with more than 14,000 people submitting their responses over a few weeks last winter.

What results outline is a damning portrait of anger and frustration, with four in five people against plans and with hundreds writing to add that parking at public parks should be free.

Regardless, Leeds City Council is to press ahead, stating this “clear” opposition is “not surprising” given that people are being asked to pay for something they consider ‘free’.

In reports, officers state there have been “considerable” pressures on council budgets in recent years, leading to limits on infrastructure improvements and maintenance.

Any revenue from parking charges, it adds, would mitigate these cuts to “fund and invest”. It is “not viable” for the cash to come from council budgets, the report adds, and there are no other sources of suitable, sustainable, funding.

Two consultations were launched last winter, one for Otley Chevin and Golden Acre Park and the second for Middleton, Roundhay, and Temple Newsam.

Altogether they drew 14,042 responses, with an average of 84 per cent opposed. The strongest opposition was Middleton, at 86 per cent, where charity landowners refused to agree, and where council officers then suggested a donation instead.

Charges would be “modest”, with a suggested sum of £1 for up to two hours or £4 for the day. Blue Badge holders would be exempt.

The report did concede the move may push parking onto nearby roads, and this would be monitored before considering Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) such as double yellow lines.

Other cities have already made similar moves, the report continues, with charges in place for Birmingham’s Cannon Hill, Nottingham’s Wollaton Park, and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

In Yorkshire, there are several council run parks in Sheffield which also now see charges, including Graves Park, Endcliffe, Millhouses and Hillsborough.

There have been further calls for any sums raised in a single park to be ringfenced for its own care, but officer reports suggest funds raised at set sites in Golden Acre and Otley Chevin, for example, would see “further improvements” elsewhere once work was done.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said that, similar to councils across the country, it is facing budget cuts and cost increases as demand for its services grows.

“This impacts all areas of the council and our parks and countryside service no longer has the funding to maintain the infrastructure across its 4,000 hectares of green space to the high standard we want for our residents into the future,” they said. “We’re proud of our parks but many need substantial investment to enable residents safely to enjoy these open spaces in the long term.”

The authority has said any changes would need to follow a statutory process and could be implemented later this year. Parking for blue badge holders will remain free.

The council also stressed that it wants its residents to enjoy the benefits of access to nature and green space, and was committed to keeping costs low with annual permits.

“All alternative proposals raised through our consultation on car parking were reviewed and considered,” the spokesperson said. “However none were viable to fund improvements in our parks, given the scale of challenge across the council.

“The feedback gained through the consultation process is important, as it has contributed towards the final proposal such as in the areas included, and the pricing.