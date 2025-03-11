The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most common is the great spotted woodpecker. Its loud drumming, mader by rapidly hammering its beak on a dead branch carries a considerable distance.

But it is worth listening carefully to the drumming for one that is subtly different and might lead you to a much rarer bird, the lesser spotted woodpecker.

The larger woodpecker's drumming is a short burst of sound but the lesser's drumming is weaker and softer but each burst goes on longer and ends abruptly rather than just dying asway.

The lesser spotted woodpecker is enduring a huge decline

The lesser also has a pee pee pee call, not unlike one of the Spring calls of the nuthatch, so these are always worth checking as well.

THe lesser spotted is not an easy bird to see, being truly tiny, about the same size as a house sparrow and Europe's smallest woodpecker.

It is barred across the back, not spotted like the great, and the male has a red crown.

Lesser spotted woodpeckers have never been as common as the great spotted but are declining at such a rate that there is real concern that they can survive as a breeding bird in this country.

Woodpecker Network, set up to monitor the declining population of lessers, reported that last year only 11 nests were found in the whole of the UK, one of the poorest breeding seasons since the network was founded in 2015,

Many of the nests failed before they reached the stage of noisy young with the eventual average of just over one per nest probably not enough to sustain the population.

This is a catastrophic decline for a species already one of the UK's fastest declining birds.

The Woodpecker Network is starting up again now and is asking birders to look out for lesser spotted woodpeckers and if they find one record full details and location to help obtain a fuller picture of what is happening.

Co-ordinators are Ken and Linda Smith based in Chichester, West Sussex and they can be contacted by phone on 07815 456280 or by e mail,