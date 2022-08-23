Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the many reasons people visit this humble yet rich region from all over the world is the beautiful countryside walks and landscapes.

Known for its farming and agriculture, Yorkshire doesn’t shy away from rich, green fields and paths and people fall in love with the detail of each area because of its natural beauty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These walks are not only perfect for a relaxing summer stroll, they are also great for observing wildlife and surrounding yourself with some of nature’s most beautiful views.

Yorkshire Wolds Way. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Here are the best walking routes in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor.

Yorkshire Wolds Way

The Yorkshire Wolds Way is a 79-mile hiking trail in the chalk landscape of the Yorkshire Wolds. It winds through some of the most peaceful and beautiful countryside in the country.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor.

Wainwright's Coast-to-Coast Walk

This coastal walk is a popular long distance hike which trails from the Irish Sea at St Bees Head all the way across Northern England, 190 miles along the North Sea coast at Robin Hood’s Bay. It passes through three National Parks: The Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor.

River Nidd Waterside Walk

This beautiful riverside walk travels along the River Nidd, from Knaresborough to Conyngham Hall. It’s only a two-mile walk, starting from the 12th century Knaresborough Castle ruins.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

This tranquil waterfalls trail is a very popular route for tourists and locals alike. Follow the riverside path through shaded woodland where you can observe some of Yorkshire’s most elusive wildlife species and see mosses and ferns, even the purple flowers of the Dog Violet.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

The Dales Way

The Dales Way is a 78.5-mile hiking trail in Northern England, from Ilkley, West Yorkshire, to Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria. It was formulated by the West Riding Ramblers’ Association.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Cleveland Way National Trail

The Cleveland Way trail is 109 miles through the stunning and vibrant landscapes and scenery, starting from the quaint town of Helmsley all the way across the beautiful heather moorland of the North York Moors National Park, before reaching the Saltburn-by-the-Sea coast.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Pennine Way National Trail

With its rich history and incredible winding landscapes, the Pennine Way travels for 268 miles from the hills of the Derbyshire Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales through the stunning Swaledale Valley, across the North Pennines and over Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland to the Cheviot Hills. It ends at the Scottish Borders in Kirk Yetholm.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Bolton Abbey Estate

The Yorkshire home of the Devonshire Family consists of 30,000 acres of moorland, woodland and agricultural fields where you can take relaxing walks.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

The Pinewoods

With around 96 acres of partially natural woodland to explore, The Pinewoods in Harrogate were originally planted in 1796. It is now a popular walking trail.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Sheffield Round Walk

This walk is 15 miles long and loops from the urban areas to the rural, agricultural areas at the southwestern edges of Sheffield. So on this walk you can enjoy the green parkland, woodland and beautiful suburbs. It joins central Sheffield with its surrounding countryside, revealing the breathtaking views, greenery and wildlife on offer.

It begins at Endcliffe Park in Ecclesall and Sharrow Vale Roads then travels along rivers, the Porter Brook and the Limb Brook, through trees at Ecclesall, Ladies Spring, Chancet and Brincliffe Edge Woods, past historic sites and across Graves, Meersbrook and Chelsea Parks.