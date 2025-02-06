The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nan Sykes died in 2020 at the age of 96. York-based conservation group The Carstairs Countryside Trust commissioned sculptor Peter Coates of Brawby, North Yorkshire, to create a memorial to her as a “mark in time” for the significance of her work and her life-long commitment to the environment.

The memorial was unveiled in front of family and friends, beside a remote meadow owned by the Trust in Silpho, to the north of Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial is a base slab of ragstone, donated from the moorlands of Spaunton Estate, topped by an inscribed limestone slab from Aislaby Quarry, with an inset detail of a carved corn buttercup flower. The inscription pays moving tribute to Ms Sykes: “She saw a world in a wildflower”.

Sculptor Peter Coates who has created a memorial to botanist Nan Sykes on behalf of The Carstairs Countryside Trust at the unveiling ceremony with Rachael Smye daughter of Nan at the site of the work at Silpho near Scarborough. ©Tony Bartholomew

Those attending the ceremony were invited to make their own “mark in time” into the base stone of the memorial, using a mallet and chisel provided.

Ms Sykes’ daughter Rachael Smye says: “I can’t believe the effort and vision that has gone into this memorial.

"My mother was well before her time. She would have been honoured to be remembered in such an apt and wonderful way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She would have loved the way the stone settles gently into the landscape with views of her beloved moors all around.”

Nan Sykes

Ian Carstairs, OBE, founder of the Carstairs Countryside Trust, said: “It is a privilege to be able to site this memorial stone on the Trust’s land. Its unveiling is a mark in time for an exceptional botanist and a message that the conservation of wildlife matters both now and into the future.”

Sculptor Mr Coates said: “This simple arrangement of moor stones serves both as a place to pause and a place to remember.”

He added: “Raising a stone in a remarkable landscape is a very affecting act; all the more poignant to do so in memory of one who has given a lifetime of skill and knowledge to the protection and enhancement of the vulnerable elements of its ecosystem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nan Sykes (1923-2020) was born and brought up in York. She loved natural history from an early age, often playing at the Backhouse Nursery in Acomb, close to her home.

When the Second World War interrupted her studies at university, she worked on Wolds farms as a Land Girl, before joining the Ministry of Agriculture recording the introduction of tractors to replace horses – she saw the last set of working horses withdrawn from the Wolds.

She was a totally self-taught botanist, turned to studying flowers after finding her eyesight couldn’t follow birds fast enough.

She published several books, including Wild Plants and their Habitats in the North York Moors, A Picture Guide to the Wild Flowers of North East Yorkshire and Wild Flower Walks around Ryedale. She also left a remarkable photographic archive and species records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To visit her memorial, take the road from East Ayton to Hackness. In Hackness, turn to the right on the road to Scarborough, then shortly afterwards take a left turn to Silpho.