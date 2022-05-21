Nine of the most scenic walks and trails in Yorkshire as chosen by the people who live there

We asked our audience on Facebook to recommend their favourite walks in Yorkshire and hundreds got involved in the conversation.
Yorkshire is full of beautiful countryside to explore, as our reader David Kemp put it: "Anywhere in Yorkshire as there are so many places to see."
In fact, David was not the only one to sing this stunning county's praises. Velda M. Saxby said: "Spoilt for choice! I'm so lucky to live here!", while Andrea Colwill added, "The Dales are littered with amazing walks, mind blowing scenery and fab pubs. Get out there!" and Samantha Jayne Birch said: "All of it. Yorkshire is awesome".
As Christine Ferguson puts it, the simple fact is that there is "Too many to mention, spoilt for choice".
There's no way we could fit all of the fantastic walks in Yorkshire into one article, but here we've complied some of the most popular choices among our readers
1. Malham
Walks around Malham, in the Yorkshire Dales, were recommended by many of our readers, including Tim Kershaw who said: "Malham -there are long and short walks, some hilly some not, plus there are pubs to start and finish at!". There are several walks you can do in Malham, including the most popular 'classic Malham walk' which takes in the stunning Malham Cove and the breathtaking waterfalls at Gordale Scar and Janet's Foss. Park at the National Park Centre car park and pick up a leaflet for directions on the approximately three-hour walk.
2. Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head
A number of our readers, including Jules Betts, suggested Flamborough Head. The 3.9km loop trail takes around an hour to complete and has stunning sea views. Dogs are welcome to join in the walk but must be kept on leads. Another longer walk would be from Bempton Cliffs to Flamborough - which was voted one of Britain's top walks by ITV. The circular walk starts at the RSPB Bempton Cliffs car park and takes around 5 miles. It is great for bird watching.
3. Robin Hood's Bay to Scarborough/Whitby
Our readers clearly love a coastal walk! Paul Eaton, Teresa McCourt, Christopher Johnson and Clare France all recommended the walk to Scarborough to Robin Hood Bay. The coast to coast walk takes around six to eight hours, depending on whether you stop at Robin Hood's Bay or carry on up to Whitby. This walk takes in stunning views and is full beauty, history, and folklore. If you want to make it even longer, you could, as reader Colin Gregory suggests, continue the walk on up to Saltburn.
4. Yorkshire Wolds Way Walk
Sue Pountney suggested The Wolds Way Walk, ending in Filey. This impressive walk is just under 80 miles long and goes through the tranquil countryside. Although walkers can pick and choose which sections they follow, traditionally it starts in Hessele and ends in Filey. The start of the walk is alongside the Humber estuary where you can marvel at the Humber Bridge, then weaves into the rising Yorkshire Wolds and into the village of Welton. From there walkers can head from South Cave to Market Weighton, onwards to Millington, Thixendale, Sherburn and finally to finally. Check out NationalTrail.co.uk for the full route details.