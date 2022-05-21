Nine of the most scenic walks and trails in Yorkshire as chosen by the people who live there

4. Yorkshire Wolds Way Walk

Sue Pountney suggested The Wolds Way Walk, ending in Filey. This impressive walk is just under 80 miles long and goes through the tranquil countryside. Although walkers can pick and choose which sections they follow, traditionally it starts in Hessele and ends in Filey. The start of the walk is alongside the Humber estuary where you can marvel at the Humber Bridge, then weaves into the rising Yorkshire Wolds and into the village of Welton. From there walkers can head from South Cave to Market Weighton, onwards to Millington, Thixendale, Sherburn and finally to finally. Check out NationalTrail.co.uk for the full route details.