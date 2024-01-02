'Overdue' beachside lockers and shower approved at Scarborough's South Bay

A new ‘water sports hub’ will bring public showers and locker rooms to Scarborough South Bay.

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee have voted unanimously in favour of a plan to provide shower and changing facilities for beach users. The “water sports hub” will be built next to the Central Tramway and the McBean Steps on Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

Coun Janet Jefferson, who represents the area, said the site had been an “eyesore” for years and welcomed the proposal. The site, opposite the South Bay, is set to include four shower spaces, a room with 16 lockers and benches, and a bicycle rack and bin store.

Whilst welcoming the proposal, some committee members raised concerns about the South Bay’s water quality as the Environment Agency has issued a notice advising against bathing at the beach.

Surfers take to water on the South Bay of Scarborough.

Coun Rich Maw said: “I welcome the idea for a watersports hub, I think it’s a great idea and perhaps well overdue. But it cannot go unnoticed that Scarborough South Bay has a ‘poor’ bathing water quality status.

“We could end up in a situation where we are inviting holidaymakers to store their clothes on one side of the road whilst on the other side they are advised to stay out of the water.”

Coun Roberta Swiers said she agreed with Coun Maw’s concerns over the South Bay’s water quality but added that approval would be “a massive improvement” and would blend in well.

Coun Subash Sharma questioned whether the cycle storage was secure enough, citing his personal experience of almost having a locked moped stolen from the area.

Council officers said that whilst Foreshore Road is covered by CCTV, the site is not.

The committee members agreed to add an amendment proposing direct CCTV coverage. The application was approved unanimously by councillors on the planning committee.