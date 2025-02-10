Scores of anglers will be on the East Yorkshire coast to prove their angling skills next month for a popular fishing competition.

The 31st Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship will take place from March 7 to 9, starting with the famous ‘flattie bash’ on the Friday.

The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

The catch and release ‘flattie bash’ will kick off the event and see fishermen cast their rods to catch flatfish species, such as flounder and plaice – flattie being a colloquial term for a flatfish.

Sea fishermen take part in the Flattie Bash, part of the European Open Beech Fishing Championship on the coastline around Hornsea in 2018. Picture Tony Johnson.

The contest is among the most prestigious in the angling calendar and past years have seen well over 1,000 entrants compete, making for a keen line of fishermen along the East Riding’s dramatic coastline.

Locations along the coast include Fraisthorpe, Hornsea, Withernsea and Kilnsea, with winners last year being Overall and Sunday Seniors Champion Pippen Moore, Saturday Seniors Ben Laws, Junior Champion Ashleigh Martin, Female Champion Sally Tucker and Overseas Champion Troy Francis.

The event is named after Paul Roggeman, who founded the competition before his death in 2015.

A spokesman said: “Paul started the European Open Beach Championship in Bridlington and it is remarkable to see that a small beach fishing competition continues to go from strength to strength.

“All made possible by Paul’s tireless hard work and dedication and matched with anglers’ fantastic support, is what has helped make the championship so unique and a huge success.

“This year, as always, will see an exceptional prize table, with huge cash prizes and fantastic fishing equipment to be won and there are sure to be a few surprises along the way.”

Competitors, who attend from as far away as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, said the event was also a chance to meet up with old friends.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “We are proud to host this prestigious angling competition on our beautiful coastline and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK and Europe to our region and providing the local visitor economy with a timely boost during the early part of the year.”

Tickets are now on sale with weekend prices at £30 for seniors and £20 for juniors. Pairs & Team of four tickets are also available.

Advance ticket applications will close on Thursday, February 20.

The 31st year will see some exceptional prizes and fishing equipment on offer and competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics, skills and techniques whilst enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends. We will also have several exhibitors at the event offering expert advice and some great offers on their products.