Paul and Sandra Corcoran are celebrating running Pennine Cycles in Bradford for a quarter of a century.

The cycling mad couple took over when founder and former owner Johnny Mapplebeck retired and emigrated to Canada. Johnny died five years ago aged 101.

The business originally started in the aftermath of the Second World War by two demobbed cycling enthusiasts, Geoff Whitaker – reputedly one of Field Marshal Montgomery’s bodyguards during the war – and leading UK cycle time trialist Mapplebeck.

Paul Corcoran leads the cycling Club VC Bradford Pennine Cycles rides on Sundays. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The couple say they envision a world where every person enjoys the freedom of riding on the open road and say their mission is to ensure cyclists have fun on their bike.

Alongside their business partnership is their romantic one - the couple met and fell in love after meeting through the Bicycle club and have now been married 22 years, sharing their love for each other along with their shared passion of cycling and all things cycling related.

Sandra, 73, says "Even our holidays revolve around cycling."

As a teenager, Sandra's daughter Caroline, 42, worked in the shop and a keen cyclist herself, she writes a cycling journal. The couple love their cycling community and family and the story behind their journey - which began when they were in their forties.

Sandra and Paul Corcoran who own Pennine Cycles in Bradford, an independent and award winning cycling shop which is 25 years old this year. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Paul, 65, sold his car when he was 20 years old and bought a Pennine bike to commute to work and get fit, he says it was here where his love and passion of cycling began.

Firstly being a customer, he started to work in Pennine Cycles, initially helping out when they were busy, until Johnny asked him to manage the business.

He agreed and now, as owner of the store, he says he has "the best job in the world - doing what he adores everyday." He recalls the time when his journey into the cycling world began - shaping and altering his life.

"I was a motor mechanic in Leeds and I used to drive to work but I thought there must be more to life than getting stuck in traffic every day on my commute," he recalls.

Paul out on his bike in team colours. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

"I realised the route was cyclable so I bought a bike from my Managing Director - it was a second hand Pennine bike."

Paul says he was also driven by a desire to stay fit.

"I thought I was starting to get fat because I had stopped exercising - I would just wake up and go to work, have dinner and go to bed - work took over.

"I thought I would get this bike and start to get fit and healthy. As you get fitter you want to do more and the fitter you get the more you enjoy it. The fitness and health side was a bonus."

Eventually, Paul, who lived in Leeds, had to find his way to the shop to get his bike repaired - it turned out to be a mammoth journey of its own.

"It's not like today, when you can just look on a computer. I had to find an advert to get the address and it was in Bradford. I had never been to Bradford and I didn't know where other places were."

"I had to buy an A to Z to find out where Pennine Cycles was and I had to catch two buses to find the store.”

Paul managed to find the shop and first met Johnny, who he says became a father figure to him in the cycling world.

"I walked in and he said "Do you want a coffee?" I had never had a coffee in my life - but he said he was making coffee for everyone, so I said yes. I bought various bits and pieces - it cost £11.36 and he said to give him £11.

"I thought that not only had he made me a coffee, he had given me a discount and was looking after me.

"I remember thinking: 'This is the bike shop for me' - they treated me so well. I had never been treated so personally with such individual treatment. After that, I would go over every Saturday on my bike just to hang out there.

"Saturday was the busiest day so they suggested I help out with customers and eventually they asked me to work there for bike bits. Then eventually I became the manager."

Paul, who has a wealth of knowledge about cycles says he uses his passion to encourage others to get riding and helps customers choose the right bike and maintain it correctly.

His wife, Bradford lass Sandra, has always had a passion for cycling.

Formerly working in local government, she says having spent time following and supporting cyclists she never imagined one day she would own a bike shop of her own.

After meeting Paul in her 40s when he was working at Pennine Cycles, she hadn't envisioned one day owning the business alongside him.

"I thought you had to be a man and rich to have a business,” she says. "It was a new experience for us both. We both started off as customers

"Paul gave up a good job and a pension to work in the bike shop and it all worked out.

"We are both passionate about the business and hard work and passion keeps you going - we have grown as a partnership and it has been a fabulous 25 years. We adore our customers, cycling, family, keeping fit and our cycling heritage.

Sandra, who is an entrepreneur and also owns her own health and wellness business, says she wants to help people get fit, healthy and feel good about themselves. She also mentors people to start their own businesses and is a motivational speaker.

"People will never realise what we get out of it. It's so lovely to cycle along a country lane wind in your hair and as a woman it gives you freedom to get further afield.”

The couple say the business has opened up a wealth of opportunities for them - they were invited to go on Emmerdale, took part in the Tour de France Welcome to Yorkshire and have ventured overseas to watch cycle races.

Sandra says: "As a spectator it's a fabulous sport to watch - it gives us a buzz. And cycling is fantastic for physical and mental health."

Paul, who says Sandra and he are different in some ways but compliment each other and are a good team, says he agrees there are huge benefits to cycling.

He says: "It's good for mental health, for the mind - some people even say it feels spiritual."

The pair say they are proud to continue to make the handbuilt, steel road 'Pennine frames' on their own premises and Sandra compares bikes to fashion - saying the trends are always changing. The couple say none of their bikes leave the shop looking the same.

"We add extra finishing touches which you will struggle to find elsewhere. You are unique and we believe your bike should be too."

Both Sandra and Paul love serving the local community. Paul helps out at Thornton Community centre repair cafe every Saturday looking at peoples bikes.

The pair have also worked with Bradford University and the NHS and Bradford Council looking at bikes and doing sessions like Dr Bike safety checks. Every Sunday Paul leads the cycling Club VC Bradford Pennine Cycles rides with the longest ride in summer being to Morecambe and returning.