Renamed Giant Bradley Day returns to Market Weighton’s events calendar after three-year hiatus

The statue of Giant Bradley in the centre of Market Weighton.

This will be the first time the event has taken place since Sunday, July 14 in 2019 when it was known as Giant Community Day.

The pandemic resulted in a three-year hiatus for the celebration but many of the volunteers who organised the 2019 showstopper have reformed and become involved once again.

A spokesperson said: “One of the first decisions made was to revert to Bradley Day in preference to Community Day as residents in surrounding towns and villages tend to relate to the town’s famous showman.”

The town’s flagship event will return to Market Weighton’s High Street on Sunday, July 17 between noon and 4pm.

Along with a full day of activities, around 45 stalls will promote local charities and businesses on the day.

The fun-packed day is named after William Beradley who is also known as Giant Bradley or the Yorkshire Giant.He was the tallest ever Englishman measuring seven foot nine inches (2.36 metres) and died in 1820 aged 33.

He lived all his life in the town and a statue in his memory is located in the Market Place.

The family orientated day will be preceded in the morning by a Fun Dog Show that will be held in ‘Bertie’s Field’ on Beverley Road.

There will be eight different classes including Best Biscuit Catcher, Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail, all culminating in the Best in Show around 11.10am.

The spokesman continued: “Three separate locations will provide entertainment with the main arena being hosted by the town’s Community Radio Station – Vixen 101. Local band Atlantic 45 will also headline on the main stage.

“The Market Hill Car Park will also feature the ‘On The Edge’ motorcycle stunt team.

“The Dog Show has been kindly sponsored by Stacey Smith at Posh Paws Doggie Daycare with all proceeds being donated to two local canine charities.

“The extensive entertainment centred around the High Street has been arranged with the backing of The East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Market Weighton Town Council, Britcom International, Blue Sky Day Nursery, McDonalds Shiptonthorpe, Big Willy Distillery, Steve Gunn Building Contractor and New Concept Care.