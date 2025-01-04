The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Spacklen doesn’t look like your common garden birdwatcher. He’s cool, bearded, young and adorned with chunky jewellery, which is fitting for his alias the Rock ’n’ Roll Birder who has his own podcast of the same name.

In each episode of the series, Matt is out in the elements, visiting beauty spots and nature reserves across the UK including North Yorkshire – where the birds are always the stars of the show. He is joined by his wife, producer Sarah, and the couple’s baby daughter, Xanthe.

Matt is making birdwatching cool and appealing to young people – making it quite literally rock ’n’ roll.

Rock & Roll Bird watcher Matt Spracklen, pictured at Askham Bogg Nature Reserve, York.

“Whether you’re a birding novice or a seasoned twitcher, there’s something for everyone on the podcast. I love talking about birds but I would also love that this could somehow be a gateway for young people to get more passionate about the things they can do to protect and conserve our wildlife and nature,” he says.

Throughout the series, Matt interviews guests who have turned their love of birds and wildlife into their profession. When he isn’t joined by a guest, Matt and Sarah, who is new to birding, go on a birdwatching walk of their own. Listeners can listen in as they chat about the fascinating facts, feathers and habitats of British birds.

Matt’s love of birdwatching began when he was young. “My mum used to let me be late for school because I was so fascinated watching the birds in the garden. We had bullfinches in the garden and I used to watch them, and my mum used to tell my teacher that I’d be late for school because I was watching the birds in the garden.

"My teachers got me to engage with reading work using bird books, so that’s how I learnt to read,” he says. “I collected bird encyclopedias and had a real passion for birdwatching as a child.”

During a three-week family trip in North Yorkshire, Matt got to indulge his love of birdwatching in various beauty spots – including the North Yorks Moors, which he found to be both amazing and atmospheric.

“Life on the top of the moors was quite amazing. We saw curlews flying over our heads and over our car. The sound of curlews on the North Yorkshire Moors is actually quite a thing as it is a haunting sound used quite a lot in TV shows.

"The wind was up and it was quite dreary. It was just really atmospheric. And that was really cool. They came out of nowhere. So that was one of the best things about the whole trip.

“We also saw a turtle dove, which was really exciting, because turtle doves are just just not common to see any more in this country and we did happen upon one, which was really, really cool. We saw yellowhammers and we saw bullfinches.

"And like all my listeners know, or anyone who's heard my podcasts or follows my Instagram will know, I've not seen bullfinches since I was a kid. It is one of the birds I used to watch when I was growing up. I’ve not seen one since then but we saw one while we were there.

“There’s some amazing birds like ospreys, for example. Ospreys are one of the coolest birds of prey. We get about 200 to 250 pairs in the UK during the migratory season.

“Ospreys are basically fish-eating birds. A bit like a bald eagle in America, they’ll scoop down into the water and grab a fish and fly off with it and eat it.

"So that’s amazing to see because at this time of year, as the ospreys pass down from Scotland, they’ll be flying over Yorkshire and they will stop off for a night. There’s a lot of migratory birds at the moment that are heading back to Africa and Europe.”

Matt has advice for budding birdwatchers who may think they need lots of specialist equipment. Instead, he says a phone, pen and paper and RSPB guide may be all you need.

“Whether you’re watching birds for the first time in your garden or out at a nature reserve, the first question asked is ‘Do I need some binoculars or do I need to buy anything?’ My answer is you can do birdwatching absolutely for free.

"The best thing to start off doing is just to get a bit of paper and a pen and sit down and when you see a bird, write it down and at some point you’re going to see a bird and not know what it is. So look it up on your phone and then you’ll know what that bird is, and then your list will get longer and you’ll start recognising the birds a lot easier.

“I think that’s the best way to start. If people are looking to spend some money to get into birdwatching, then a pair of binoculars bring the birds really close and you can get some amazing binoculars that just look incredible, like 3D almost.

“You can buy little bird guides from the RSPB for five pounds, and that's one of those things that can help you identify birds. There are free apps on your phone. You can do it so you really don’t need to spend any money.”

Matt was impressed with opportunities for birdwatching in North Yorkshire. Danby Lodge made him “lose his mind”, he says, and he recommends visiting the coast, which he describes as “brilliant for birding, especially this time of year”.

“Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head are amazing. There are puffins and gannets and kittiwakes and all these amazing seabirds. You might even see razor bills and guillemots there.

"At Scaling Reservoir, you had things like oystercatchers and little plovers and some really cool wading birds. The habitat that surrounds the reservoir means you get things like garden warblers and willow warblers and birds that will come out and pinch the flies as the flies hover above the water. And in the evening, it’s really, really nice.”

Matt rediscovered the mindful mental health benefits of birdwatching during the 2020 lockdowns when feeding garden birds became a relaxing pastime and pleasure.

“We want to help people realise that being outdoors is brilliant, spending time outdoors, hearing the sounds, smelling the countryside, It's just really, really good for your mental health. To me, that's the best bit of birdwatching.”