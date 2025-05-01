Miriam Payne and Jess Rowe with their rescuer, Peruvian sailor Alec Hughes. Photo courtesy of Seas the Day

Having been rescued by a Peruvian sailor 350 miles off the coast of Peru, a pair of British ocean rowers have pulled together an international team of experts to repair their boat on their historic record-breaking attempt to cross the Pacific non-stop and unsupported.

Suffering catastrophic damage to their rudder, the team comprising Miriam Payne, 25, from Market Weighton in East Yorkshire, and Jess Rowe, 28, from Hampshire, was forced to return to shore, reset and replace the rudder ahead of restarting their voyage from La Punta, Lima, Peru.

Their rescue and repair has been a truly international effort with engineers and boatbuilders in Norfolk and Peruvian locals all coming together to get the boat and team ready for the open ocean in time to beat the weather.

The team was provided with a care package during their tow to ensure they didn’t have to use any of their freeze-dried food or specially formulated vitamin sprays which cannot be replenished in Peru.

Checking the broken rudder. Photo: Seas the Day

“We’re so grateful for the amount of effort everyone has put in”, said Miriam about their rescue.

“It’s amazing to know how many other people care about this project as much as we do.”

The team was rescued by Peruvian sailor Alec Hughes who raced out to tow Velocity back to Lima so the boat could be repaired before the weather window closes again on Thursday, May 8.

The tow took over a week to do safely to ensure no damage was caused to the ocean rowing boat.

They plan to row 15 hours a day – two hours on, two hours off – adjusting the pattern as they go onboard their boat Velocity – a 9metre long Rossiter Ocean 2 Rowing Boat. When they are not rowing, they will be eating (around 5,000 calories per day) or attempting to sleep.

Along the way, they will navigate shipping lanes, face 30ft+ waves, battle blisters and salt sores and are likely to encounter sharks and whales.

The team is aiming to raise £50,000 for the Outward Bound Trust, a UK-based charity which helps children develop lifelong skills through adventure.

To support their GiveStar charitable appeal for the Outward Bound Trust visit: https://givestar.io/gs/AGS4ZMK