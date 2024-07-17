Seven parks and green spaces in Leeds awarded Green Flag status after being recognised as some of the best in the country
The Leeds parks and green spaces achieved international quality marks and are vital green spaces for the community in Leeds, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces. It sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and worldwide.
The seven parks awarded Green Flag status are: Golden Acre Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Forest Park, Pudsey Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam Estate. They are all managed by Leeds City Council and have again been recognised as among the best in the country.
Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, Coin Mohammed Rafique, said: “We are thrilled to once again have seven of our parks receive this coveted award and achieve an international quality mark.
“It is truly testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and the volunteers who care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.
“With Love Parks week coming up starting on July 26 it is the perfect time to get out there and enjoy your local green space.
Green Flag Award scheme manager at Keep Britain Tidy, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Leeds City Council on achieving these Green Flag Awards.
“These sites are a vital green space for communities in Leeds to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.
“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.
“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”
