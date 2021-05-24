Supermoon set to be visible in night sky this week - and Yorkshire is one of the best places to see it

The Flower Moon rising above York Minster in 2020

The full moon in April is also known as the “flower moon” as it appears at the time of blossoming flowers.

The celestial event is expected to be visible at dawn on May 26, when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, although full illumination will not occur until later in the day.

And with Yorkshire boasting two Dark Skies Reserves it means we have the best opportunity to catch it in full. The clear skies in both the North Yorks Moors and the Yorkshire Dales means they are two of the best places in the country to witness the supermoon.

According to Patricia Skelton, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, the best time to see the supermoon in the UK will be in the early hours of the morning on May 26, or later in the evening on the same day – after sunset.

She said: “A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs at the same time, or close to the time, that the moon reaches its closest point to the Earth – a point called perigee.

“Perigee occurs at 2.51am on May 26, with full moon occurring at 12.14pm on the same day. The supermoon will rise in the east around half an hour after sunset and will be visible throughout the night.”

During this time, the Earth’s natural satellite will appear around 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

Ms Skelton said: “For the best views of the supermoon, wait for the moon to climb higher up into the sky.”

The event also coincides with a lunar eclipse which will see the moon turn red, but that will not be visible in the UK, Ms Skelton said.

She said: “People viewing the supermoon from the western US, western parts of South America, Australia or south-east Asia will witness the supermoon turn a shade of crimson red as a lunar eclipse will be taking place on the same day.