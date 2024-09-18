The best of Yorkshire's autumn wildlife and where to see it

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust for a celebration of the best of our autumn wildlife spectacles and where to enjoy them…

Migration sensation

As summer shifts into autumn, wildlife is on the move. Our nature reserves are like airports for birds, with winter species arriving, summer species departing, and migrant birds stopping off to rest and refuel. It’s the most exciting time of year for birdwatchers, as rare or surprising species can occur on migration – passage waders, scarce warblers from Siberia, with the chance of an influx of waxwings later on.

Beech woodland, Grass Wood. Credit - Graham Standring

Birders flock to Spurn Point, Kilnsea Wetlands, Flamborough and Filey Dams nature reserves – and for those who fancy getting closer to the action, join Bespoke Birding Tour at Spurn and spend an entire day with an expert guide who knows all the best places to look.

Autumn colour

Leaves change their colour in the autumn because they lose chlorophyll, the pigment that makes them green, as the weather cools and changes. Chlorophyll masks all of the other colours and pigments found in leaves – those familiar colours of autumn, oranges, reds and yellows – so when chlorophyll is lost these colours are on full festive display.

Yorkshire is filled with a wealth of amazing woodlands to enjoy seasonal colour at – but some of our favourites include glorious Grass Wood nature reserve, one of the largest areas of broadleaved woodland in the Dales; fungi-filled Hollinhurst Wood and sculptural Hetchell Wood nature reserves near Leeds; and the fields of sculptural teasel and lovely patches of autumn woodland at Barlow Common nature reserve near Selby.

Fungi frenzy

Fungi are a huge and fascinating kingdom with over 15,000 species in the UK, and play a vital role in our ecosystems. Studded jewel-like across our woodland floors in purples, reds and whites, in circles or clinging to fallen rotten branches, the fruit bodies – the parts you can see – begin to emerge in autumn.

Whether you just like the names or you’re a dedicated fungi spotter, make sure you come along to our first-ever fungi festival this year at Potteric Carr nature reserve on the 12th and 13th October! There will be plenty to enjoy for all the family, from guided walks, mushroom-themed cookery, and fungi beauty sessions, to fungi needle felting, pottery painting and talks from experts in the community.

We also have plenty of fungi walks happening across our nature reserves over the coming months – make sure to come along to one near you and learn some of the fantastically whimsical names to impress your family and friends.