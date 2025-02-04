The Mist Stone: Poet Laureate Simon Armitage's least visited Stanza Stone on moors above Haworth
Thus was born what became known as the Stanza Stones Trail, a 47-mile walk from Armitage’s home town of Marsden in the Colne Valley to Ilkley in Wharfedale.
Six poems were written for the project, all of them on the theme of water and inspired by the bleak landscape of the Pennine watershed.
Each was carved on slabs of gritstone and positioned in fairly remote locations in keeping with their subject matter.
They are the Snow Stone, Rain Stone, Mist Stone, Dew Stones, Puddle Stones and Beck Stone.
The Mist Stone is perhaps the least visited, lying as it does on an unfrequented area of moor called Nab Hill above the village of Oxenhope near Haworth.
It is not immediately visible from a rough footpath adjacent to some old quarry workings.
Appropriately, despite being pinpointed on Ordnance Survey maps it can be hard to locate in mist.
In his poem Armitage describes mist as water in its ghost state and likens it to net curtains.
The letter carving was done by Yorkshire Dales artist Pip Hall, who found that the huge slab of gritstone had a hairline crag, and when it was delicately put in place split in two.
“Carving this poem, in sight of Haworth,” she later wrote, “it was easy to imagine the Brontë sisters roaming this way - writers from an earlier age equally inspired by the landscape.”
Armitage says of the Stanza Stones that they are “all celebrating or paying their respects to the element which gave shape and form to this region, namely water. The water that sculpted the valleys, the water that powered the industries, the water we take for granted but which is our most precious life-giving substance.”