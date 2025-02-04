The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thus was born what became known as the Stanza Stones Trail, a 47-mile walk from Armitage’s home town of Marsden in the Colne Valley to Ilkley in Wharfedale.

Six poems were written for the project, all of them on the theme of water and inspired by the bleak landscape of the Pennine watershed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each was carved on slabs of gritstone and positioned in fairly remote locations in keeping with their subject matter.

The Mist Stone

They are the Snow Stone, Rain Stone, Mist Stone, Dew Stones, Puddle Stones and Beck Stone.

The Mist Stone is perhaps the least visited, lying as it does on an unfrequented area of moor called Nab Hill above the village of Oxenhope near Haworth.

It is not immediately visible from a rough footpath adjacent to some old quarry workings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appropriately, despite being pinpointed on Ordnance Survey maps it can be hard to locate in mist.

In his poem Armitage describes mist as water in its ghost state and likens it to net curtains.

The letter carving was done by Yorkshire Dales artist Pip Hall, who found that the huge slab of gritstone had a hairline crag, and when it was delicately put in place split in two.

“Carving this poem, in sight of Haworth,” she later wrote, “it was easy to imagine the Brontë sisters roaming this way - writers from an earlier age equally inspired by the landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad