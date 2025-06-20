The perfect weekend bike ride which packs a punch in the lesser-known Brontë country

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s only 18 miles, but there are plenty of twists and turns and challenging climbs - including a short but steep 200ft climb out of Brighouse - to keep the rider occupied for the best part of two hours.

We’re in the Bronte country that is not as well documented as its Bradford counterpart, that is the area around Birstall, Gomersal and Hightown, where Charlotte spent much of her time.

On the subject of countryside matters, I’m sure that many of you were as disturbed as I was but the report of the abuse and even dangerous driving that horse riders must face while on our roads.

St Peter’s Church at Hartshead, towards the end of the ride, and which has plenty of stories to tell.

I was particularly vexed when the horse-rider mentioned that the abuse even came from cyclists, considering that I always have great respect and care for these animals and riders who are sharing the road with me. British Cycling has published its own online guide to how cyclists should conduct themselves when encountering horses and riders, some of which is reprinted here.

“The most important thing is to make the rider aware of your presence. If approaching from behind, horses have a very large blind spot and won’t see you until you’re practically level with their heads.

It’s vital therefore to let the riders know you’re there with a clear “good morning” or similar. Don’t shout overly loudly but don’t be too tentative either.

Wait until they’ve acknowledged your presence and follow any instructions they may give you for passing.

“Whether approaching horses from behind or head on, slow right down and be prepared to stop. This applies whether you’re out for a training ride or taking part in an event.

"Allow plenty of time and distance for the horse and rider to become aware of your presence.

“Don’t shift gears or brake hard when approaching horses as these sort of mechanical noises can easily spook them.

“Most horses being ridden on the road are used to passing traffic so, as long as you give them plenty of room and pass to the right as you normally would, they’ll be fine.

“The more warning a horse rider has of you approaching, the better. Make sure you are visible and have suitable lights fitted to your bike, although avoid flashing front lights as these can scare horses.”

Directions

Leave the car park at Oakwell Country hall and get on the the main road into Gomersal, turning right at West Lane and following the road downhill through the delightfully named village of Drub - apparently derived from the waste found in coal.

After the village head on to the A58 briefly, heading west, then turn on to the B6121, following it over Bradford Road, the M62 and into Scholes, then continuing westwards into Wyke.

Head past the beauty spot Judy Woods, described as “the largest continuous public woodland area in the Bradford district, continuing west, then taking you through Norwood Green at mile six.

The road meanders southwards, then crosses the A58, then heading into Lightcliffe, where you take the left on to the A649.

Turn right at the Bailiff Bridge crossroads, heading towards Brighouse.

Follow the road system through Brighouse, heading west, getting on to the A643 and enjoy the climb, which may be too steep for some, but thankfully only brief before you hit the right turn to Clifton.

Difficulty: 3/5

Start: Car park, Oakwell hall

What3words: t

Distance: 18 miles

Time: 2 hrs approx

Climbing: 1,436ft

Refreshments: Lightcliffe Tea Rooms, 101 Wakefield Road, HX3 8SH (slight detour)