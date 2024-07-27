My main plan though, was to watch the Jack Russell Terrier classes. I’d been invited to hand out the rosettes to the winners. I’m a big Jack Russell fan because these- along with Bedlington Terriers- were the dogs I grew up with as a small child. I discovered at an early age that their temperaments and personalities are as wiry as their coats and they are more loyal than many other breeds.

At the show, they were classed and organised into smooth then rough dogs, followed by smooth then rough bitches. It had to be that way because the male dogs would never be able to concentrate on trotting around the ring if they had the scent of the beautiful females that had been there before them. Every dog was a star and it was fascinating to see so many of the same breed in the same place at the same time. Jack Russells are probably more varied than any other type of dog, with taller ones, shorter ones, squarer headed ones or others more pointy, with longer or shorter bodies. And the colours were pretty much any combination of white, black and tan: some almost all white, others much darker. In my head, I tried to predict the winners and felt pleased I had not entered my own dog, Emmy. Amazing as she is, she doesn’t really conform to any breed standard and would definitely not have troubled the competition for rosettes.

The overall best Jack Russell in the World prize was a close contest between two rough-coated bitches. Hilda was a well-deserved champion and the huge shield- which was so massive it would have performed a superb job of defending a knight in a medieval jousting competition- was just one of the prizes. The human winner needed all his hands to hold the shield, the tankard and the two enormous rosettes with which I presented him. But all the dogs were superb- if any of them had been looking for a new home, I’d have happily taken any of them.

Julian Norton, the Yorkshire Vet.