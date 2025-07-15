'This is my favourite view in Yorkshire - it's like something from Lord of the Rings'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I have such a strong recollection of going to a Leeds United match when I was about four and I can vividly remember the colour yellow – the jerseys that the players wore – and the strident fresh green of the pitch. I’m one of those people who believes that colour and smells are far more evocative in our memory banks that they are given credit for.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Chris O’Connor is one of Yorkshire’s leading dramatists and writers

West Yorkshire has always been very special – Ilkley, the Cow and Calf, Headingley, Holmfirth, and of course Saltaire, which is where Claire and I were married, which makes it super-special.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

It’s going to be a wonderfully sunny day, and we’re going to have a family picnic somewhere around Malham Tarn, after having a walk around Gordale Scar and Janet’s Foss, with an overnight stay at the wonderful Beck Hall Hotel.

Do you have a favourite view?

Aren’t we lucky to have so many places in this county where you get 360-degree panoramic views? The one from the top of Gordale takes a lot of beating, when I’m up there, it’s almost like being drawn into a panorama from one of the Lord of the Rings movies.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch

Stevie Ward, the ex-captain of Leeds Rhinos – he retired far too early after a terrible concussion he sustained. He’s a great guy, passionate about his sport and a mentor to younger players. He also happens to be our Louis’ Guidefather (we’re not at all religious, so we had a Guidefather instead of a Godfather) and he takes his duties very seriously. You couldn’t wish to meet a nicer bloke.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

The might Mr Sean Bean. A powerful actor, and, of course, a force to be reckoned with in The Lord of the Rings. I’d be constantly plying him with questions about the shooting of those movies, which made such an impact me as a kid, growing up.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

The Tong Valley, between Bradford and Leeds, which is a really green oasis – my own favourite part is the Fulneck Moravian Settlement, and the Black Carr woods. It’s just so beautiful.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

I don’t know whether the owners will approve, but I want to roll up the drawbridge of Skipton Castle, put on my armour, and defend the place alongside Sean Bean – we’d be unstoppable as a valiant pair of Knights valiant. It’s such a beautifully preserved castle, among the absolute best in the country.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It’s that incredible mix of the people and the landscapes, and both have been inspirational over the centuries to writers, poets, painters, you name it. People are proud of their heritage, supportive of each other, and keen to see genuine effort succeed.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Where do I start? Or stop? Leeds United, of course, although with the arrival of Louis I haven’t been to a great many matches of late, and I can’t wait to take him to his first one. Then there’s Leeds Rhinos, and also some good local boxers. And darts. So yes, I think I give my support across the board.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

Prashad’s in Bradford is pretty well unbeatable – wonderful vegetarian curries and lovely staff. It’s South Indian and Gujarati cuisine, the taste is sublime, and it can’t be bettered.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

We used to go a lot to the Organic Pantry, in York, where they were wonderful in offering the very best of what is in season, but time, with a youngster, is rather precious these days, and we can’t fit the trip over in as much as we would like to. So, these days, it’s Horsforth’s own Zero Muda, the original refill store, which stocks everything from organic dried foods to oils and vinegars.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Covid, and working from home changed the way we all live, didn’t they? We now must ask ourselves what purpose our city and town centres serve these days, with so many shops having closed, and lying empty. There are, perhaps, some seeds of optimism, particularly in places like Leeds, but we have to do a radical re-think on making so many other centres radically and aesthetically pleasing.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

All the people, in so many fields and places, who do volunteer work, generally behind the scenes, and generally unsung, but passionate about what they do, and committed to it all 100 per cent. The carers, the people who give time, and love, and help. Where on earth would we be with out them all. We should say a heartfelt “thanks” far more often than we do. They have a resilience and integrity that most of us can only dream of.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Daily, and constantly. I love going out for a walk, and thinking things through, I love sitting on the top deck of a bus, or on a train, and listening to what conversations are going on, the chat is absolute gold, truly inspirational.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

My wife, Claire, who has the most wonderful and beautiful voice, and who is constantly singing – she’s a professional, and she travels everywhere. However, she never sings for me, I have to catch her as she moves around the house, and breaks into song. Perhaps I am the tiniest bit biased?

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

The Limestone ravine of Gordale Scar. You could send this visitor off to places without number in this spectacular county of ours, and they’d be so impressed, but I think that the beauty and majesty of this spot is the one that would capture their hearts and inspire their imaginations, and would give them something to remember for many decades to come.