The Yorkshire Dales has over the centuries loved a little bit of folklore and fairytale and here is another one.

Troller’s Gill is a gorge near to the village of Skyreholme which is a hamlet in Wharfedale.

It was also an old lead mine that was last worked in the 1960s.

Trollers Gill above Appletreewick in Wharfedale. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Legend has it that the gill is the home of the mythical monstrous black dog Barghest who can turn one to stone with a look.

Other local tales are that trolls lived in the gorge (hence its name) and would push stones down from the deep sides to people travelling up and down the gorge.

It has influenced books and television as it is said that the Barghest story was a major influence on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle when he was writing The Hound of the Baskervilles which was published in The Strand Magazine from August 1901 to April 1902.

It is also said to have influence Roger and the Rottentrolls, a fictional children's television program which takes the name of its setting from Troller’s Gill even though it was filmed at Brimham Rocks.

There are several caves in the gorge.