Vandals damage parking machines after charges brought in at Yorkshire reservoirs

Vandals struck at reservoir sites in Yorkshire just weeks after parking charges were brought in, damaging machines and removing cameras intended to catch fare evaders.

Yorkshire Water sparked controversy when it first announced trial moves back in 2022, arguing it needed to raise funds for the care, maintenance - and policing - of its sites.

But within weeks of installing machines and cameras vandals had struck, damaging core equipment intended to catch culprits in the act.

Charges were brought in earlier this year at three reservoirs in North Yorkshire; Swinsty, Fewston and Thruscross, starting at £1 for an hour or £30 for an annual pass.

A family visiting Swinsty reservoir. Picture Gerard Binks

Fees raised would be reinvested into nature conservation, Yorkshire Water said, countryside management and its first ever Ranger Team - as a friendly face to keep sites clean and safe.

There is also a hope the move may say incidents of fly tipping and anti-social behaviour decrease, the company added.

Further plans for Langsett Reservoir, near Penistone, proved particularly controversial with two different bodies taking opposing stances.

The Peak District National Park Authority approved plans for Langsett Barn, while Barnsley Council blocked the same scheme for the nearby Flouch car park.

It would “represent inappropriate development” within the green belt, particularly a four metre high pole for the camera, planners argued.

But Yorkshire Water contested this decision, winning on appeal, although it is yet to make moves to install equipment.

The body has now confirmed it will review its intentions for Langsett in February next year, when it considers the success of the Washburn Valley trial a year after it started.