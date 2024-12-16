This video shows the moment lucky members of the public got the chance to feed the deer at a Yorkshire estate.

The event was one of the rare opportunites when Wentworth Castle opens its doors to a select few members of the public so they can get up close to the stunning creatures.

The early morning risers got the chance to feed the red deer their breakfast as well as learn what it takes to look after them.

The family-friendly experience was followed by a festive breakfast in the Long Barn Cafe where the youngsters were also joined by the castle’s elves.

It is only the second year the National Trust has run the event. There are only three chances for the public to take part - two have already taken place with the final opportunity on Friday, December 21.

We sent photographer James Hardisty along to get a glimpse of the action, and he also spoke to Matt Watson, one of the rangers at the estate who helps to look after the deer.

He said: “Everyone got to hand feed the deer with nuts and the deer behaved themselves. It was a really nice event and we’re looking forward to running them again in future years.”

Wentworth Castle is a Grade-I listed country house, the former seat of the Earls of Strafford, at Stainborough, near Barnsley, in South Yorkshire.

Tickets for adults include a full breakfast and hot drink. Child tickets include a full breakfast and cold drink, or we have a mini breakfast ticket option which is a slice of toast and cold drink, recommended for children under two years old. Admission to the parkland and gardens is included in the ticket.