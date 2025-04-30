What is the definition of a UK heatwave? Why Yorkshire is hot but not having a heatwave
Temperatures across the region are set to peak on Thursday at 28 celsius.
However, many may be shocked to hear that the high temperatures would need to continue for a consecutive 72 hours to be classed as a heatwave by the Met Office.
The Met Office states: “A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”
Each county has a different threshold. For most of Yorkshire and the Humber the threshold is 25C or more for three consecutive days.
The East Riding of Yorkshire down to Sussex has a threshold of 26C.
In other parts of the South and London, the threshold is 28C.
For a heatwave, a county would need to experience the maximum temperature or more for three consecutive days for it to be described as such.
Weather this week
Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached; if this happens, it is most likely in some of the lower category areas, which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”
