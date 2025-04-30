What is the definition of a UK heatwave? Why Yorkshire is hot but not having a heatwave

You may be surprised to hear Yorkshire is not in the midst of a heatwave today.

Temperatures across the region are set to peak on Thursday at 28 celsius.

However, many may be shocked to hear that the high temperatures would need to continue for a consecutive 72 hours to be classed as a heatwave by the Met Office.

The Met Office states: “A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

People will be enjoying the sunny weather this week - but it's not a heat wave

Each county has a different threshold. For most of Yorkshire and the Humber the threshold is 25C or more for three consecutive days.

The East Riding of Yorkshire down to Sussex has a threshold of 26C.

In other parts of the South and London, the threshold is 28C.

For a heatwave, a county would need to experience the maximum temperature or more for three consecutive days for it to be described as such.

Athena Mei Lan Malin enjoying Appletree Community Garden in Wakefield

