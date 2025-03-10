The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild Eye, a collaboration between Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and art-science-climate organisation Invisible Dust, has unveiled six works of art by artist Emma Smith.

They are called Old Friends and aim to “creatively and playfully explore the deep interconnectivity between people and nature”.

Created with communities, conservationists, and scientists, the multisensory works are installed along Scarborough’s Cinder Track, a decommissioned railway that is now a walking and cycling route.

Whisper secrets to bees (c) Jules Lister

The artworks invite passers-by to pause and rest in the stunning area and the pieces form part of Wild Eye’s art and nature trail, connecting with further public artworks in Scarborough and Whitby.

Old Friends is a term used to describe the microbes that protect human health by regulating our immune systems and close contact with the natural world is said to increase the good bacteria in our bodies.

The six artworks on the cinder track blend sensory, ecological, and communal experiences. These include a sensory garden supporting pollinators, a gathering space with nature-inspired seating for foraging and rewilding, and a bio-adaptive stone sitting circle for children, connecting to local geology. Emma Smith said: “‘Old Friends creates possibilities for greater proximity with nature, which has been shown to support human willingness to fight for nature.

"Through the work I am interested in making space to connect with and reflect on the symbiotic relationships of life.”

Cinder Track community event (c) Cate Holborn

She worked closely with local experts and communities to ensure that Old Friends supports people and the diverse species that use the cinder track.

Community involvement included workshops, where Northstead Primary School pupils and residents crafted earthen spheres embedded with seeds to be incorporated into one of the stone sculptures. These spheres will erode, dispersing seeds around the track.

Key organisations such as Gallows Close Community Centre, Coast and Vale Community Action, SPARKS, and Friends of Dean Road and Manor Road Cemetery provided valuable support, alongside local wildlife experts who shared insights into the area’s biodiversity.

