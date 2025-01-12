Wild swimming in Yorkshire: Top tips for trying out wild or open water swimming in Yorkshire in 2025
There are countless organised events across Yorkshire to choose from, with different distances and difficulty options.
Some popular open water swimming spots include The Blue Lagoon, near A1/M62 junction at Ferrybridge; North Yorkshire Water Park at Long Causeway Road, Wykeham; Leeds Dock, near the Royal Armouries museum.
Diving headfirst into hardcore competitive swims may feel daunting, but there are plenty of ways to wade in more gently.
“It really can be daunting starting to swim outside, but it’s actually very simple to get started. All sorts of people swim outside, and all of us had to start somewhere!” says Ian Thwaites, founder and CEO of the Level Water charity.
It teaches disabled children to swim at 200 pools nationwide, and hosts some of the UK’s best-loved swimming events for adults in rivers and lakes across the country (levelwater.org).
“If you’re looking for something friendly, inclusive and supportive, then your local lake’s a great place to start. There will be someone there – perhaps the lake owner, swim organiser or coach who can answer questions and support you in getting started.
“At Level Water, we have a lot of newbies and first-timers who take part in our Wild Swim Relays. They are non-competitive swims; there’s no fixed distance, no one is timing you, and there’s a huge amount of support and encouragement from your teammates and others. We run these at a number of lakes around the country.”
Most events require you to register early and popular races can fill up fast. You’ll want to consider the time of year and how long you’ll be in the water for.
Thwaites says: “Colder water can take a bit of getting used to, and you need to understand how your body will respond before taking on a longer swim. This is particularly true in rivers or the sea outside of summer.
"During the warmest summer season (June to September), the lakes are consistently warmer, and usually warmest from July to September.
“However, swimming laps in a heated pool is very different to swimming in a natural body of water. It’s essential to be prepared, train, and put safety first.
“Firstly, when training in open water, avoid swimming alone,” says Luke Hughes, personal trainer and founder of activecareers.org.uk, who coached his mum to be a world champion triathlete.
“Either swim with others (as part of a club) or under the supervision of a coach, as the water is colder than a pool, there could be currents to contend with, and you don’t want to find yourself stranded whilst fatigued or cramped.
"Secondly, try swimming at different times of the day and different times of the year, as well as at different locations that have a current or tide to build up your experience and properly emulate race conditions.”
