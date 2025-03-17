Wildlife photographer Gordon Buchanan on how the natural world saved his life

Gordon Buchanan

This spring, however, he’ll be in a whole different environment as he goes on his biggest ever live tour, Lions and Tigers and Bears, which coincides with the release of his memoir, In the Hide – How the Natural World Saved My Life, by Gordon Buchanan with Will Millard. It’s been a hard job condensing his years of experience since he left his home on Mull at 17 to join an expedition to Sierra Leone to film chimpanzees with a film-maker – who by coincidence had settled on the island, opened a restaurant with his wife and employed Buchanan as a dishwasher then assistant – but he’s not one to refuse a challenge.

“Lions and Tigers and Bears is images, stories, anecdotes, the highs and lows of following these animals over the years,” he says. “I don’t often look over my shoulder. I always look to the next thing, so I thought ‘oh I don’t have any stories about lions and tigers and bears’, and of course, over the last 30-odd years there are more than enough. So there will be amazing pictures, clips, videos of encounters that I’ve had, some that people may have seen before, but I’ll be digging into experiences that I’ve had with groups of animals.

“The audience might see an amazing photograph, sequence or shot, but there’s a lot of stuff that surrounds that. People often describe me as a big cat expert, or a bear expert, and I’ve never described myself in that way because there’s still so much to know about these animals, but I suppose I know more than your average bear about bears.”

Quietly spoken and modest, it’s this calm-in-a-crisis demeanour that he displays in his series and clips that have found their way onto the internet, among the most viewed being the ice box polar bear experience.

“It comes up time and again,” he says, “and it’s often taken out of context too because I think Joe Rogan used it and it pops up here, there and everywhere, so I’ll be putting that story to bed in a way, because if it comes down to it that was probably one of the dodgiest situations I’ve ever been in. If that was now, I would have put an end to that… not that I wouldn’t have gone in, the idea was solid, it was just that the view of it at the time was it was very unsound and I’m kind of best known for one of the most stupid things I’ve done.”

He smiles ruefully, glad of the chance to put the record straight on his live tour and in the book. Along with the polar bear story are numerous encounters with elephants, lions, big cats, wolves, camels and apes, and closer to home hair-raising episodes that go right back to his childhood.

The adventurous spirit is there in the young Buchanan whose desire to escape the attentions of a dangerous presence in the heart of his home, in the form of his physically abusive stepfather, saw him choose to be out in the wild at every opportunity. There’s a fledgling wren he rescues that rides on the handlebars of his bike until it grows strong enough to fly off, a seal cub that lets his gang know it really doesn’t need to be rescued, or the horses at a local farm that he learns to ride, all illustrating Buchanan’s passion for wildlife wherever he encounters it.

So what made the 52-year-old sit down and write a book? “Time has passed and I’ve got this very quick narrative that I give to myself and others of I did this and then I did this and I realised with my own kids, even with Wendy my wife, and with my mum, my brothers and sisters, I’ve never kind of really explained myself fully. We obviously didn’t talk about the domestic abuse side of things back then, that was kind of a taboo, but we’ve never really kind of said, OK, how do you really feel about this? So the book was my way of telling people how I think and how I feel. Even with Wendy – when she read the book she said ‘is that really how you felt about me when we met?’ And I was like ‘yeah, of course, but I’ve never told you in that way’. It took however many years we’ve been together…

“So it was an opportunity to say stuff that often is left unsaid and maybe it’s being in my fifties now, that I thought actually I should write this stuff down – before I start forgetting it all.” It’s one thing writing about work experiences in the wild, but writing about your own life and domestic abuse in childhood, as well as his struggles with depression – that must have been hard? Buchanan’s response is two-fold.

“I think it wasn’t hard to talk about these things; I think it’s positive to talk about things that are upsetting and disturbing and uncover the true emotions behind them because we never get an opportunity to open ourselves up in that way and I suppose a book is an opportunity to tell that story from start to finish as best as I can. But I didn’t enjoy the experience of looking back on that side of things, and even the Sierra Leone years – I’ve got a kind of sadness and regrets about that.”

Regrets because Buchanan and his film-maker friend and boss Nick Gordon had to leave their camp and local colleagues at zero notice when the country descended into civil war, which is also recounted in the book.

“By the end of the book I was like ‘oh god, this has been quite an emotional journey’, and there was a lot to unpack. Because you have control if you’re in a conversation and can always steer it whereas a book, you’ve got to see it through to the end. I did find it hard going. You look at your whole life and try to make sense of it and I enjoyed it, but at the time thought, ’god this is tough, much, much tougher than I ever imagined.’ ”

For readers it’s positive to hear a man, especially one whom many of us would regard as an alpha male living his best life, open up and be honest about his mental health, the ups and downs. “I hate using the word platform,” he says, “but I’ve wanted to find a space to talk about that and with TV I’ve wondered if there’s a chance to address these things, but I suppose the book was the best place to do it. Opening up to the people that you know, friends and family, that’s one thing – I didn’t find that hard – but for anyone, opening yourself up to employers or people who your livelihood depends on, you think ‘god, I don’t want them to think I’m a complete flake’ or weakened in some way. But the reality is so many people are dealing with those issues and problems that any employer is going to either have experienced that themselves or with other people. It’s such a normal, normal thing. That is the crazy thing about mental health, and we’ve come a long way. So I’m maybe late to the party talking about it as an issue, but it’s my experience of it, and I think it’s a good thing to talk about, to try and help people understand.”