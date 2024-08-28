It has been years in the planning but now the much anticipated York Community Woodland is open to the public.

This project, developed by York Council and the White Rose Forest, is a key component of Forestry England’s ambitious goal to plant at least 2,000 hectares of new woodland across the country by 2026.

This initiative is supported by an investment of over £500m from the £640m Nature for Climate Fund for trees and woodlands in England between 2020 and 2025.

York Community Woodland is said to offer “a wealth of benefits to the local community, fostering health and wellbeing by connecting people with nature”. The woodland will also play a crucial role in enhancing the wider landscape by creating vibrant habitats to boost biodiversity, improving air quality, and mitigating soil erosion and flooding.

The opening of York Community Woodland off Northfield Road, near Poppleton, York. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Forestry England’s Forest Management Director in Yorkshire, Gareth Parry, said: “The opening of York Community Woodland marks a significant milestone in Forestry England’s ambition to increase tree cover across the nation. Working with the City of York Council and the White Rose Forest has enabled us to collectively work on a shared mission to create and nurture resilient green spaces that benefit both people and wildlife.

"This woodland stands as a powerful example of what communities can achieve together. I’m delighted to see this project come to life, knowing it will serve as a thriving natural sanctuary and a vital resource for generations to come.”

For the residents of York, the woodland offers more than just a place of natural beauty— it will provide miles of walking paths winding through the woodland, providing opportunities for exercise, relaxation, and connecting with others. Educational signage throughout the site will offer insights into the importance of woodland conservation and the specific species that call York Community Woodland home.

Over the past five years, 190,000 trees have been planted across the expansive 78 hectare site, an achievement made possible with the help of dedicated efforts from local volunteer groups.

Coun Jenny Kent, York Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Climate Emergency, said: “This is a real cause for celebration. Over 210,000 new trees have been planted, one for each resident of York, to create a wonderful space for nature and people alike, and help mitigate against some of our c i ty’s carbon emissions.”

Guy Thompson, White Rose Forest Programme Director, said: “York Community Woodland encapsulates many of our aims within the White Rose Forest – providing a well-designed woodland and recreational space that will provide a big boost for biodiversity as well as the local community.