The region’s coast is lively with some of the most beautiful and unique wildlife and includes the UK’s largest and most accessible mainland nesting population of gannets at Bempton Cliffs. The cliffs, which are 400ft high, are also home to the popular puffin colonies.

Nature lovers, bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts travel from far and wide to the Yorkshire coast to observe wildlife in their natural habitats.

Whales, dolphins and even some shark species migrate in some of these waters every year, particularly in warmer September waters as they migrate south for the winter.

Black Browed Albatross flying over RSPB Bempton Cliffs. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

With the coast’s stunning walled gardens, forests and waterfalls, there are plenty of nature preserves to see too.

Here are the best places along the Yorkshire coast to spot wildlife, from common to rare, according to Google.

Hayburn Wyke waterfall

This remote cove between Scarborough and Whitby also includes a rocky and pebbly beach and woodland where you can explore nature or even have a picnic.

Selwick Bay at Flamborough Head. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The name ‘Hayburn Wyke’ originates from the Anglo Saxon words: ‘Hayburn’ meaning ‘hunting enclosure by a stream’ and ‘Wyke’ meaning the Norse word for ‘sea inlet or creek’.

There are relaxing walks surrounding the woodland, where you can observe wildlife including roe deer, badgers and foxes which are commonly found wandering around the area. You can also keep your eyes peeled for breeding birds such as redstart, blackcap, willow warbler, woodpecker and pied flycatcher.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 172 reviews.

Ellerburn Bank

A puffin at Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

This limestone grassland is located in the beautiful Dalby Forest, Pickering.

There are lots of colourful butterflies that fly around this nature reserve such as small copper and day-flying moths as well as brightly coloured meadow flowers.

From frequent visitors like rabbits, foxes, badgers and roe deer to rare observations of some orchid species, there is plenty of wildlife to spot here at Ellerburn Bank.

Stoats can also be seen whisking through the stems during the day whilst adders are occasionally seen around the drystone wall. Butterflies also breed here and birds, including skylark and finches, are seen in winter months.

The beach of Danes Dykes near Flamborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 22 reviews.

Bempton Cliffs

These white chalk cliffs at Bempton are popular throughout the year across all four seasons, but from April to October they are highly populated with England’s largest seabird species including puffins, gannets, kittiwakes and guillemots.

Nearly half a million seabirds flock to the ledges of the cliffs and the environment heightens all your senses and they make for great panoramic views to take photos.

Not only can you spot migrants such as redwings and goldcrests in the winter, but the cliffs are also the destination where rare species appear out of the blue including short-eared and barn owls.

Autumn is also a great season to visit Bempton Cliffs due to its coastal location and headland.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 3,847 reviews.

Burton Riggs

Burton Riggs consists of large, open lakes where wildfowl and waders migrate, particularly during the autumn and winter months.

Great crested newts have been seen swimming in the ponds surrounding the lakes for many years.

You can also spot various bird species in autumn and winter including green sandpiper, the grey heron, tufted duck, orchard, goldeneye and short-eared owl.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 106 reviews.

Danes Dyke

There is so much to do at Danes Dyke; from exploring a stunning wooded ravine, discovering its ancient history to observing nature and wildlife with its woodland and trees.

A short walk from Bridlington beach, families with children will have a great time exploring the area.

The name comes from the ancient ditch and bank earthwork which runs through the reserve; Danes Dyke runs for 4km through the whole of the Flamborough Headland where nature is rife.

The bank was formed from earth, piled turfs and chalk rubble, which would have predominantly come from the ditch.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,131 reviews.

Flamborough Headland

Flamborough Head is one of the most famous seabird habitats in Europe and in the summer it is especially populated with tens of thousands of breeding auks, gannets, gulls and puffins.

The stunning views and appearance of wildlife mean that it's the perfect place for photographers and visitors alike to snap some pictures.

In spring and summer, visitors can expect to spot Northern marsh orchid, cowslips, migrant birds, wall butterflies, puffins, kittiwake, peregrine and harbour porpoise.

During the autumn and winter months, you can observe birds like the sooty shearwater, arctic skua, woodcock, peregrine, lapland bunting and snow bunting.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 4,073 reviews.

Chafer Wood

There are lots of different plant species to look out for at Chafer Wood including bluebells and ramsons.

The environment is particularly idyllic when going for a morning stroll during the autumn months; through the valley you may spot roe deer and the beautiful views from the top of the wood across the Vale of Pickering will take your breath away.

In spring and summer you will find different plants including wild cherry, cowslip, bluebell, pyramidal orchid and rock-rose, birds including redstart and green woodpecker and invertebrates such as craneflies.

During the autumn and winter months you can find foxes, roe deer and birds such as the sparrowhawk and treecreeper.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 21 reviews.

Filey Dams

This tranquil freshwater marsh is the last of its kind and attracts migratory birds and is also a natural habitat for plants, small mammals and amphibians.

Filey Dams contains large freshwater lagoons which are populated with birds like the broad-bodies chaser, willow warbler and sedge warbler, along with mammals such as water vole during spring.

In the summer, you can spot amphibians such as the great crested newt, birds like green sandpiper and wood sandpiper and mammals such as nathusius’ pipistrelle and daubenton’s bat.

In autumn and winter, visitors can find invertebrates including common darter, bird species like ruff, greenshank, dunlin, teal, water rail and tree sparrow.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 47 reviews.

Filey Brigg

Filey Brigg is a narrow peninsula located around a mile north of Filey and its steep cliffs consist of a range of material including pure sandstone and pure limestone.

The rocks attract a variety of bird species including oystercatchers, redshanks and purple sandpipers

Legend has it that the formation of the long ridge of rocks was built by the Devil, who lost his hammer in the sea but when he reached for it, caught a fish instead. The Devil shouted: ‘Hah! Dick!’, which is supposed to be the name of the fish (haddock) and since then Filey Brigg has carried the marks of the ‘Devil’s grasp’ on its shoulders.

Another folklore tale of the Brigg is that the rocks were the bones of a dragon that was drowned by the townspeople after it dived into the sea to wash a Yorkshire cake from its teeth.

