Firework display. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, is associated with celebrating the fatal consequences of Guy Fawkes’ actions in Great Britain on November 5, 1605.

Celebrations are hosted across Great Britain and in some non-Catholic communities in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events include funfairs, fireworks and bonfires with food and drink stalls, the majority of them taking place on November 5 and some occurring the weekend near to that date.

With every major holiday or event, Yorkshire spares no expense and Bonfire Night is no exception.

Here are the best firework displays in Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.

Bingley Bonfire Night

With hot meals and drinks from local suppliers, a fascinating display of fireworks and a massive bonfire, this event will be packed full of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

It will be held on Victoria Street, Bingley, on November 5 from 6pm to 11pm.

Bonfire Weekend Festival, Thornton Hall Country Park, Skipton

This Bonfire weekend will start on November 5 and return again on November 6 from 6pm to 11pm both days.

Full priced tickets for children are £14.95, adults £19.95, whereas if you are an early bird, tickets for children are £9.95 and adults are £14.95. You can book your tickets by visiting their website.

There will be a firework display, a huge bonfire, children’s entertainment, street theatre and fire/spark show, a live band and DJ, food and drinks and a VIP Fireworks Experience Package.

Bonfire and Firework Display, Ossett

Ossett United will be hosting a bonfire and firework display on November 5 which will take place on Prospect Road and will begin at 5:30pm.

Children’s prices are £3, under 3s are £1, adults are £6 and a family of four are £15. You can buy tickets by visiting their website.

Selby Bonfire and Fireworks

Gates open at 6pm on November 5 and the bonfire will be lit by the Mayor of Selby, Coun Michael Dyson, at 6:30pm.

It will take place on Scott Road, Community Field.

There will be children’s fairground rides, food and drink stalls with burgers, hog roast, hot dogs, candy floss, doughnuts - all the festival classics.

Admission is free.

Bonfire & Fireworks Extravaganza, Bradford

The Bradford event will take place on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, on November 6 from 5pm to 10pm.

It is organised by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and according to them, the event is safe for people with autism.

Tickets are sold at the gate; adults are £8, children are £5 and under 5s are free.