The Yorkshire Marathon in 2017. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

With an extra year of training, the Yorkshire Marathon runners are back and around 7,000 people have entered the race this year.

The event was launched in 2013 and has since been a sell out each year. There will be three different races taking place this year: the Asda Foundation Wheelchair race, the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon and the Asda Foundation Yorkshire 10-Mile.

The marathon is staged under the umbrella of Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All not-for-profit organisation which is the company behind the Asda Foundation 10K Series and half-marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and Derby.

The late campaigner and fundraiser, Jane Tomlinson, raised nearly £2,000,000 for charity by taking part in a series of challenges, including cycling more than 4,000 miles across America despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Head of events at Yorkshire Marathon, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “As we return to the streets of York, we will be joined by fellow runners from across the UK and overseas, who are all looking forward to the friendly crowds, vibrant atmosphere and the stunningly scenic route that shouts Yorkshire pride.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who turns out to support the Yorkshire Marathon and make it such a success.”

When is the Yorkshire Marathon?

The Yorkshire Marathon will start on Sunday, October 17 at 9:25am.

It will end the same day at 11:50am.

Who will be attending the marathon?

Along with the runners, the event will be joined by a host of famous faces including rugby league player Kevin Sinfield and comedian Rob Deering.

Joining the runners will be a group of elite athletes who will also be competing for a total cash prize of £10,000.

Where will the marathon be held?

The entire event will take place around York.

The marathon and 10-Mile race will begin on University Road, York.

Race schedule:

9:25am - The Asda Foundation Wheelchair race begins

9:30am - The Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon starts on University Road

10:15am - The Asda Foundation Yorkshire 10-Mile starts on University Road

11:05am - 10-Mile Winner expected

11:10am - Marathon Wheelchair winner expected

11:50am - Marathon winner expected

Which charities will be helped by the marathon?

The event is predicted to raise hundred of thousands of pounds for good causes including:

The Jane Tomlinson Appeal

Macmillan Cancer Support

Candlelighters

The Children’s Hospital Charity

Alzheimer’s Society

Martin House Children’s Hospice

St Leonard’s Hospice

St Gemma’s Hospice

Mind

The Children’s Air Ambulance