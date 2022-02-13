With its stunning views and dreamy landscapes, Yorkshire has all the features you need for the perfect proposal.

Whether it’s the seaside air at the Whitby Pier or the breath-taking views of the waterfalls at Aysgarth Falls, there is something for everyone in God’s Own Country.

Here are the spots where you went down on one knee or said yes to a proposal.

Here are some areas in Yorkshire where proposals took place. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Whitby Pier

A nice stroll along the pier or a visit to the Lighthouse, there are some beautiful spots to propose here.

Brighouse, Calderdale

There are plenty of places to get down on one knee in this historic town, whether you are an adventurous couple who enjoy rock climbing or observing wildlife at the Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve.

Clock Cinema, Leeds

The vibrant city is packed with venues for all personality types and as such would make the perfect proposal location.

Scarborough Spa

With the stunning view of the Scarborough beach in the background and the myriad of activities and events hosted at Scarborough Spa, it would be the ideal landmark to pop the question.

The Crown Hotel, Bawtry

The Crown Hotel is just minutes away from all of the major attractions in Doncaster like the Doncaster Racecourse, The Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Castle Park, the Keepmoat Stadium and the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales.

Forum Amusement Centre, Bridlington

This leisure centre has it all: a three-screen cinema, a snack bar, a 10-pin bowling arena and lots of arcade games. If you are a gaming couple, then this would be the perfect place to get engaged.

Aysgarth Falls, Leyburn

The three waterfalls at Aysgarth have attracted tourists from all over the world for more than 200 years and this Yorkshire landmark was used as part of a scene in the Hollywood movie Robin Hood Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman.

Bettys, Ilkley

Bettys has been a Yorkshire staple since 1919 when it was first founded and with its charming interior and delicious menu, it’s no surprise that it has been the venue for proposals.

Whitby Abbey

The abbey has been attracting visitors for almost 1,500 years and you can discover all of its rich history with an interactive guide. Find out how the abbey inspired Caedmon, the first English poet and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Mallyan Spout Waterfall, Goathland

With the backdrop of the water falling from Mallyan Spout and the stunning moorland above Goathland, this venue is perfect for a marriage proposal.

Brimham Rocks, Harrogate

These giant rock formations were created by an intense river 100 million years ago before the first dinosaurs walked on earth. With so much nature to observe and wildlife to spot, this area can have a romantic atmosphere.

Shibden Park, Halifax

This park is part of Shibden Estate which is one of West Yorkshire’s most important heritage sites, where the famous traveller and landowner, Anne Lister, lived in the early 19th century. The tranquillity of the wilderness and the beautiful views of the gardens make this the perfect place to propose.

Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

This beautiful spot has an incredible view of the South Pennines with vast woodland, tumbling streams and stunning waterfalls.

Staithes cliff top

The steep climb to the top of Staithes cliff will be completely worth it when you see the stunning views of the North York Moors coast.

Nostell Priory

This Georgian estate is brimming with the history and culture of Nostell. It is located in Crofton, near Wakefield.

Chevin Hotel and Spa, Otley