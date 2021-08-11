The adorable animals can be seen frolicking in the shallows off Whitby, North Yorkshire, at around 3pm yesterday (August 10) as dozens of visitors watched in awe.

Animal lover Stuart Baines, 62, captured the moment on camera.

He said: "It's always great to get a sighting - especially when so many other people get to enjoy it as well.

The playful dolphins put on an incredible display

"It was lovely to see all the people on the pier enjoying the show.

"And the dolphins appeared to be enjoying themselves too, they were playing around in front of everyone for some time."

Stuart studies and documents dolphins on the Yorkshire coast and runs the Scarborough Porpoise Facebook page, which has amassed a following of 40,000 people.

He said: “I’m so lucky to live just a 10 minute walk away from the sea so I take full advantage of it.

“There’s been a significant change in the last two years in terms of how many sightings we’ve been getting in this area.

“Presumably it’s for food but we’re not sure.

“The mum was confirmed to have come all the way from Inverness where she had been spotted in the last few years.

“I’m lucky to live in Scarborough and I get to spend an hour each day admiring these wonderful animals.

“My wife calls me obsessed but I like to think I’m just enthusiastic.”

He said his “obsession” began in 2011 when he first spotted a couple of harbour porpoises and couldn’t believe his rare sighting.

Nine years on, Stuart took a deep dive and discovered that there were 29 species of dolphins, whales and porpoises found in the UK.

The dad-of-two said: “I’ve always been keen on wildlife, but it all stemmed from a moment nine years ago when I saw a couple harbour porpoises.

“I couldn’t believe it and when I looked into it I was surprised to discover that there have been 29 different species of porpoises, dolphins and whales spotted in the UK.

“Dolphins are such animated animals it’s an amazing sight to see.

“To see it on your doorstep is a feeling like no other.