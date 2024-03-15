Yorkshire Sculpture Park introduces new family friendly outdoor playground and sculptures by Yorkshire artist Brian Fell
A newly installed play area called Little Wild Wood has been added to Yorkshire Sculpture Park where children can play, discover and foster their creativity.
It will be open in time for the Easter holidays, building on the charity’s reputation as one of Yorkshire’s popular family friendly attractions.
Little Wild Wood has nature and creativity at its core and is situated within two of the park’s 500 acres of stunning landscape.
It has been created, mainly, using sustainable natural resources that have been foraged or repurposed from other areas of the Park. The technical team at YSP has used windfall trees, stumps, willow and refurbished picnic benches to create the new outdoor space for young visitors to enjoy.
It is located next to the main Visitor Centre and visitors can access the area by going through tunnels made from natural willow, leading to a willow dome. This then opens up into a magical woodland to unveil teepees where families can build dens together, as well as tree stump stepping stones and raised wooden platforms to venture across.
There is even a wooden house which encourages imagination, where children can get creative with found natural objects and invent their own games and stories.
Local sculptor, Brian Fell, whose studio is based at YSP, has also donated three giant sculptures to Little Wild Wood; a two-metre-high desert rat, a towering pineapple and a 360-degree onion seat, especially for children to discover and explore.
Director at YSP, Clare Lilley, said: “We’re really excited by Little Wild Wood and know it’s something our new and regular visitors will love.
“Creative play is central to YSP’s cause - play at all ages improves our physical, social, cognitive and emotional well-being and is an essential element of children’s learning and development.”
The easily accessible art and nature playground enables young children to get messy and make their own playground in nature. Children who visit Little Wild Wood can make and build, lift and carry, get muddy, create their own games and natural sculptures, think through challenges, bond with others and be inspired.
