A newly installed play area called Little Wild Wood has been added to Yorkshire Sculpture Park where children can play, discover and foster their creativity.

It will be open in time for the Easter holidays, building on the charity’s reputation as one of Yorkshire’s popular family friendly attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Wild Wood has nature and creativity at its core and is situated within two of the park’s 500 acres of stunning landscape.

A new nature play area for children, Little Wild Wood at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

It has been created, mainly, using sustainable natural resources that have been foraged or repurposed from other areas of the Park. The technical team at YSP has used windfall trees, stumps, willow and refurbished picnic benches to create the new outdoor space for young visitors to enjoy.

It is located next to the main Visitor Centre and visitors can access the area by going through tunnels made from natural willow, leading to a willow dome. This then opens up into a magical woodland to unveil teepees where families can build dens together, as well as tree stump stepping stones and raised wooden platforms to venture across.

There is even a wooden house which encourages imagination, where children can get creative with found natural objects and invent their own games and stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local sculptor, Brian Fell, whose studio is based at YSP, has also donated three giant sculptures to Little Wild Wood; a two-metre-high desert rat, a towering pineapple and a 360-degree onion seat, especially for children to discover and explore.

A new sculpture installed in the new playground Little Wild Wood. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Director at YSP, Clare Lilley, said: “We’re really excited by Little Wild Wood and know it’s something our new and regular visitors will love.

“Creative play is central to YSP’s cause - play at all ages improves our physical, social, cognitive and emotional well-being and is an essential element of children’s learning and development.”