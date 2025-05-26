The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purists, however, back-track half a mile to the east, where the front of the now-closed Ferry Boat Inn overlooking Hessle Haven was designated the official starting point when the trail opened in 1982.

Since then countless thousands have completed the route, which ends on the cliffs above Filey Brigg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the walk came from members of the Ramblers Association’s East Yorkshire and Derwent Area back in the 1960s.

The stone marking the Yorkshire Wolds Way's starting point on the Humber shore

Short stretches of the route were soon waymarked but obtaining formal approval for a continuous route took more than a decade.

By the time the opening ceremony was performed at Fridaythorpe by a Wolds landowner, Lord Middleton, in October 1982 around 10 miles of new public rights of way had been created.

The Yorkshire Wolds have been described as “a piece of southern England in the north” because of their resemblance to the chalk landscape found in the North and South Downs and Chiltern Hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail strings together an impressive range of landscape features, including many small, steep-sided chalk valleys, most of which have no roads.

Sites of historical interest include the deserted medieval village of Wharram Percy.

More than four decades after it opened the trail has been a big success with walkers.

Although not as well-trodden as the better known Pennine Way, the route is thought to be completed by between 500 – 1,000 walkers each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many ramblers come from abroad, particularly from the Netherlands owing to the convenience of the Rotterdam-Hull ferry.