Cat lovers in for a festive treat as York adoption centre hosts open day

A chance to see a host of cats awaiting new homes is being offered as part of a York animal charity’s Christmas festivities.

Cats Protection North Yorkshire Cat Centre in Huntingdon Road, York, is hosting an open day on Saturday, 30 November between 12-3pm

There will be plenty of gift ideas for your feline friends in the centre’s shop, alongside cat-themed presents, cards and calendars.

Raffle tickets for goody-packed hampers will also be on sale, with all proceeds going to help cats and kittens in need. One hamper is brimming with festive treats while another holds essential and luxury items for cats.

Portly needs an owner who will continue his weightloss journey

Visitors are invited to take a look around the centre to see the current cat residents who are looking for new homes, with high hopes they will find new families in time for Christmas.

Centre Manager James Hodgkison said: “We have had a very busy year, with an increasing number of cats being given up and the sooner we get cats rehomed the sooner we can bring in those on our waiting list.

“We always have fun naming the cats in our care with current examples including Gravy Boat, Cheesy Leeks, Ooh Matron! And Giddy Kipper – although new owners are free to change them to less wacky ones!”

Among the cats searching for their forever homes hopefully in time for Christmas is one-year-old Lil’ Hoody, who arrived at the centre heavily pregnant before giving birth to three kittens. She is looking for a home where she can once again be a responsibility-free youngster.

Lil' Hoody was a young mum

Black four-year-old Portly earned his name after arriving at the centre weighing 9kg, double the weight of the average cat. Understandably, he does not have a lot of energy to move around but the more weight he loses the easier it will be for him to get much-needed exercise.

James said: “We were shocked when saw how extremely overweight he was when he arrived. He is a lovely cat who loves a fuss and a lap. He needs an owner who is committed to helping him get back to a healthy weight which will allow him to be more comfortable and ward off weight-related illnesses.

“His new owner needs to be committed to giving him a strict diet and we can advise on the best course of action to help with this.”