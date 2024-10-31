When you think of Popeyes®, you’re probably thinking of shatter crunch chicken, the viral chicken sandwich, and wings. That’s what my children ask for from Popeyes® anyway.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For me the real stars of the show are on the sidelines as I found out when I visited the new Gildersome store.

You can get mac and cheese, cajun rice, mash and gravy, cajun gravy, and biscuits and gravy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While mash and gravy and hot items are most popular up north, it’s the biscuits that stole my attention.

Sophie and Danny Mei Lan Malin with friends and family at the new Popeyes® in Gildersome, Leeds.

The biscuits look and smell very similar to scones. They are made with pretty much the same ingredients just in different quantities. Scones however are commonly served with sweet ingredients whereas biscuits are served savoury.

Biscuits and gravy are a traditional dish of the Deep South and a popular side at Popeyes®.

Traditionally the American-style gravy served with biscuits is a sauce containing animal fats, flour, and milk but at Popeyes®, it’s a brown cajun gravy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a side, you can have the biscuits plain, with gravy, honey, or Nutella.

Popeyes® recently opened a venue at Snowhill Retail Park in Wakefield before announcing the Gildersome opening

My husband loves biscuits and gravy whereas our other guests couldn’t quite get their heads around dipping what looked like a scone into gravy.

It’s similar to pancakes and Yorkshire Pudding variations because I still can’t get my head around savoury pancakes and sweet Yorkshire Puddings as delightful as they taste.

I’m vegetarian anyway so it was a solo biscuit as a side. I also shared a vegan burger with my daughter for our main meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My daughter then devoured an ice cream gifted by the doting staff whereas we were tempted by the milkshakes choosing from Oreo flavour to Biscoff Milkshake.

While I have never had the Popeyes chicken - which according to the brand ‘broke the internet’ - I was pleased to read it is halal.

For our family of varying dietary needs, ages and taste buds this would be a much better option for us to enjoy fast food together inside the New Orleans-style setting.

For those who missed the Gildersome launch day, there’s still a giveaway to be in with the chance to win free Chicken Sandwiches for a year. Each day until Sunday November 3, one lucky customer will find a golden-wrapped Chicken Sandwich at random.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Williamson, Popeyes® UK Chief Operating Officer, said: “Chicken fans in West Yorkshire have once again blown us away, with over 100 people queuing to get their hands on our famous Chicken Sandwich, as we celebrate the opening of our fifth location in the region.

“With such incredible support, we’re continuing to bring the taste of New Orleans around the UK and we’re excited to share more plans for new openings soon."