Aldi calls on shoppers in Yorkshire to apply for exclusive Superfan Card

Shoppers in Yorkshire can now apply to get their hands on Aldi’s first-ever Superfan Card.

The Superfan Card is Aldi’s way of celebrating its most loyal customer by offering them a chance to have a year’s groceries covered by the supermarket.

Aldi lovers in Yorkshire can apply for the Superfan Card by explaining why they deserve to be the winner in no more than 250 words.

Judges at Aldi will carefully review all submissions to select the final winner, who will be the only person in the UK to hold this exclusive card.

Aldi exclusive Superfan Card

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “We know how passionate customers in Yorkshire are about Aldi, and we wanted to find a way to give something truly special back to Aldi’s biggest fan.

“We can’t wait to see the creativity and enthusiasm in the entries. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’re thrilled to be launching it.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average UK household now spends approximately £4,124 on groceries annually. And although Aldi is the UK’s cheapest supermarket, meaning its customers spend less on groceries, it also offers a host of seasonal Specialbuys in the fan-favourite middle aisle. That's why Aldi’s Superfan Card will be worth £5,000 to ensure the winner can bag not just the essentials, but the exciting extras too - whether that's an air-fryer, a new skincare routine, or a classic inflatable kayak!

How to enter:

To be in with a chance of winning, all potential candidates must be aged 18 or over and need to create a short application of no more than 250 words explaining why they are Aldi’s biggest superfan and deserve to win a year’s worth of free shopping.

To apply, entrants will need to share their entry via the email address: [email protected], along with their name, age and where they are from.

The deadline for entries is 31st October at 11:59pm and the successful applicant will be contacted by 30th November 2024.