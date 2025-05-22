This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon’s first Everyday Essentials Week is here, with thousands of deals on household items up to 40% off

Amazon’s inaugural Everyday Essentials Week is here, offering seven days of great deals on everyday essential items until Tuesday, May 27. There are huge savings available on household items across a number of categories including beauty, grocery, health and personal care, and pets.

Amazon customers in the UK can save up to 40% on Everyday Essentials, the items that they consistently buy and use, for the next seven days – including Must-See deals offering great discounts on popular items from brands like Andrex, Fairy, Tommee Tippee, and WaterWipes, and up to 15% off everyday essentials from Amazon Basics, Amazon Essentials, and by Amazon.

“Now more than ever we know our customers are looking to save, and this is another way we’re helping them to do so,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon. “This is our first ever Everyday Essentials Week, and customers will be able to shop thousands of deals across our most popular household items.”

Amazon has launched its Everyday Essentials Week, a new deals event live from 00:00 Wednesday 21st May to 23:59 27th May 2025, which will see great deals across the most popular popular categories, including beauty, grocery, health & personal care, and pets.

Customers shopping the Everyday Essentials Week event will find thousands of deals across popular household items, including:

Fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime

While all Amazon customers can shop for deals this Everyday Essentials Week, Prime members will be able to enjoy fast and free delivery on eligible products. Prime members in the UK receive fast, free One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories, with Same-Day Delivery available on over a million items in more than 80 towns and cities across the UK (minimum order values apply). Prime members can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

Shop groceries with Amazon

Throughout Everyday Essentials Week, customers in the UK can save up to 30% on grocery products including deals from Cadbury, Nestlé, and Twinings. Customers have a wide range of ways to shop for groceries on Amazon, including on Amazon.co.uk where they can find cupboard essentials from top brands and Amazon’s own private label grocery product range, by Amazon, as well as Amazon Fresh online, Amazon Fresh stores in London and Kent, Whole Foods Market online and stores, and also Co-op, Iceland, and Morrisons on Amazon. Shoppers can visit Amazon and enter their delivery postcode to see the grocery services available in their area.

